"Get your a** out there with me" - WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recalls asking for security after Mexican crowd nearly "killed him" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared a bonkers story about appearing at a house show in Mexico, where the audience gave him a hard time.

Mantell is a wrestling veteran with years of experience, appearing in various wrestling promotions worldwide. The legendary performer is also known for his time in WWE, where he worked as the on-screen manager for performers like Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger), Claudio Castagnoli, and Alberto Del Rio.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell recalled appearing at some house shows in Mexico in front of hostile crowds. He stated that unlike in WWE, where fans rarely get "rowdy" and are mostly respectful, those in Mexico almost broke the barricade to attack him.

"I did some house shows in Mexico too that damn near killed me and [in] WWE people don't get rowdy; they don't get mean. They were literally coming over the gate, over the little barricade there," said Dutch Mantell.

Mantell added that he soon went backstage, asking security personnel to accompany him into the arena to help him deal with the rabid fans. However, Dutch Mantell revealed that since the security person was used to working at WWE shows, he didn't believe live crowds could pose any threat.

"I may have told this story before. I went back to security; he wasn't with me; I said, "Where you at back here drinking coffee? You better get your a** out there with me. There are people out there trying to kill me." And he was, "Oh, shut up, those people are not." He was used to the WWE audience in the states. They'll kind of boo you, but it's all in fun," added Dutch Mantell. (8:17 - 8:55)

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell says he threatened to fire the security person

Furthermore, Mantell revealed the next night, when he went out to ringside, he was accompanied by the security person. Dutch Mantell disclosed that he had threatened to get the security fired if he didn't accompany him.

"He [security] went out with me the next night, we were really close to the border of Mexico. They were cussing me in Spanish. He looked at me, and he was like, "You weren't sh***ng." I said, "No kidding" and I told him the night before, I forgot his name, he's a good guy, I said, "If I get hurt out here, I'm gonna make sure you get fired." And the next night he was right there with me," said Mantell. (8:55 - 9:18)

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell @WSI_YouTube @JerryLawler Correct me if I’m wrong here but the 1984 card below demonstrates why Memphis was the greatest regional promotion of the era. Count the WWE HOF’ers on this card. I count 8. Ringside Tix$5. GA $4. Sellout at the MidSouth. 11,700. @RealJeffJarrett Correct me if I’m wrong here but the 1984 card below demonstrates why Memphis was the greatest regional promotion of the era. Count the WWE HOF’ers on this card. I count 8. Ringside Tix$5. GA $4. Sellout at the MidSouth. 11,700. @RealJeffJarrett @WSI_YouTube @JerryLawler https://t.co/7ZJ8IsxlUO

While the wrestling business is built around likable and unlikable personalities, it's vital to remember that performers aren't always an extension of the characters they play on the screen. As such, fans must keep their emotions in check and enjoy wrestling for what it is, i.e., for entertainment.

What do you make of Dutch Mantell's story about a house show in Mexico? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Poll : 0 votes