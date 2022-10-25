WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has taken to social media to warn Adam Pearce for getting too close to his car.

Baron Corbin recently moved to the red brand following a less-than-stellar year on Friday Night SmackDown. This year, Corbin was bested by Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38, and found himself on the losing end of his angle with former partner Madcap Moss. However, since re-emerging on WWE RAW, Corbin has had something of a new edge, boosted by the addition of former WWE Champion JBL as his manager.

Now, the former United States Champion has taken to social media to address one of WWE's on-screen officials. Adam Pearce recently uploaded a post to his Twitter account featuring him standing next to a Supercar. The car, as it turns out, belonged to Baron Corbin, who took to social media to warn the on-screen official away. In his response, Baron told Pearce to get away from his car, and then insulted him.

"Get away from my car you turd," Corbin wrote.

Corbin was traded to Monday Night RAW after Rey Mysterio requested a move to the Blue brand.

What was the WWE Universe's reaction to Baron Corbin's tweet?

Corbin's followers and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to social media to respond to The Modern Day Wrestling God.

Adam Pearce himself responded, with a GIF from The Simpsons.

Another shared a picture of Corbin and his new manager.

Another fan commented that Corbin's tweet wasn't very loving.

To which the former United States Champion had the perfect response.

The fan, however, wasn't satisfied with the response and tweeted back to Corbin.

Another asked Adam Pearce to investigate Johnny Gargaon's alleged cheating on Monday Night RAW.

Mike Rand @mikerandcom @BaronCorbinWWE @ScrapDaddyAP Adam, shouldn’t you be looking into why the ref stopped the 10 count against Gargano last night when he stole JBL’s hat? @BaronCorbinWWE @ScrapDaddyAP Adam, shouldn’t you be looking into why the ref stopped the 10 count against Gargano last night when he stole JBL’s hat?

Corbin's last match was on last night's edition of Monday Night RAW. On the show, he was able to underhandedly score a win against Johnny Wrestling.

What did you think of Corbin's tweet? Are you enjoying his run alongside John "Bradshaw" Layfield? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

