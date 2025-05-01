"GET AWAY FROM HER" - Furious WWE fans want 32-year-old star to leave Bayley alone after he publicly asks her out

The WWE Universe wasn't too thrilled with a current star's post on X/Twitter, aimed at Bayley. The star, Ashante Adonis, publicly asked The Role Model out after his breakup with Karmen Petrovic.
Ashante Adonis and Karmen Petrovic's relationship ended on a recent episode of NXT. The female star hit a Roundhouse Kick on Ashante after her loss to Sol Ruca.
Adonis didn't waste much time before attempting to get back into the dating scene. He put up a post on X, asking Bayley out on the social media platform. Many fans were not happy with the post, as can be seen below:
Bayley would love to get into a romantic storyline on WWE TV
The Role Model is a veteran of the squared circle and is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, she expressed her desire to be a part of a romantic storyline someday.
“I just want to do everything in wrestling. That’s how I always thought. I want to be a bad guy. I want to be a good guy. I want to be in a faction. I want to be in a tag team. I want to be a singles wrestler. I want to be in a romantic love angle someday. I want to be able to do everything, because there’s so many different things that we could do in this crazy world to not try different avenues and work with as many people as possible. I just want to do it.” [H/T WrestleZone]
Her comment received a mixed response from the WWE Universe. While many of her fans would love to see her in a romantic storyline, others aren't too keen on it and feel it won't suit her character.