"Get back ASAP" - Dominik Mysterio's message to WWE Superstar; it's not Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio has reacted to a birthday wish from WWE Superstar and his Judgment Day stablemate, JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace has been absent due to injury.
McDonagh suffered multiple injuries the last time he appeared on television. Coincidentally enough, in his latest TV appearance, he teamed up with Mysterio for a tag team match against The War Raiders on Monday Night RAW.
On X/Twitter, Mysterio reacted to McDonagh's birthday wish and asked him to return to WWE as soon as possible once he is fully recovered.
"Get back ASAP," wrote Mysterio.
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
Check out Mysterio's response to McDonagh:
Liv Morgan revealed the one thing she likes about Dominik Mysterio
Liv Morgan has revealed the one thing she likes about Dominik Mysterio and finds attractive about him. One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions claimed she found it attractive that Mysterio had gone to prison.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Morgan stated that Mysterio transitioned to the prison lifestyle and came out a better man. She said:
"That's not necessarily why I found him attractive, but do I find it attractive that he went to prison and he just transitioned to that lifestyle and he came out better, stronger, smarter, wiser?" Morgan said. "I think that is so attractive. He went to prison and came out a more powerful man. Prison cannot take him. I think prison would eat you up, but prison could not take Daddy Dom."
Mysterio is involved in the WWE Intercontinental Championship picture alongside Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor. The two recently teamed up in a winning effort against Penta and Bron Breakker in a tag team match, with Balor pinning Penta for the win.
All four superstars are expected to cross paths in a multi-man match at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, WWE hasn't officially confirmed anything.