"Get the f*ck to the back!" - Former WWE champion reveals Vince McMahon getting brutally head-butted made major female veteran "furious"

A former WWE Universal Champion recently recalled a story from eight years ago that featured Vince McMahon. Kevin Owens disclosed that this incident angered Stephanie McMahon.

On the September 12, 2017, edition of SmackDown LIVE, Mr. McMahon and KO went back and forth in their promo battle. The segment ended with The Prizefighter head-butting and brutally attacking his former boss, leaving the latter bloodied in the ring. After the assault, an outraged Billion Dollar Princess came out to check on her father.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Kevin Owens stated that the 79-year-old legend attempted to provoke him into performing a headbutt. However, Vince McMahon did not realize that the former WWE United States Champion had already planned to do so.

"He's [Vince McMahon] shaking my hand and just saying; I don't remember what he said, but he was really trying to provoke me because he wanted to make sure I was going to lay in that headbutt. Little did he know I was already planning on laying it in because I had worked for him for two years at that point, I wasn't going to miss that chance," he said.

The Prizefighter also revealed that when he was on the ramp, a visibly furious Stephanie McMahon met him and commanded him to immediately go backstage.

"I go to turn, and as I turn, Stephanie's right there in my face. She looked at me. She looks furious. She just looks at me and goes, 'Get the f*ck to the back!'" he added. [H/T: CVV]

Veteran slams major WWE decisions after Vince McMahon's regime

Following Mr. McMahon's departure, his son-in-law, Triple H, took over creative control of WWE. Recently, Vince Russo shared his views on how the promotion had changed under The Game's creative leadership.

On The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo asserted that the current WWE regime was excessively focused on financial gain, citing ticket sales and sponsorships as examples. The veteran argued that Vince McMahon, in contrast, was not as driven by monetary concerns.

"Everything is a money grab. Can we sell tickets for a match of the year show? Can we get sponsors for a match? Everything they're doing just feels like a money grab. Nothing feels sincere anymore. I know a lot of people don't have a lot of good things to say about Vince McMahon, but my God, Vince was just not a money wh*re. Like this company is, he just wasn't," Russo said.

Fans are gearing up for another edition of WrestleMania under Triple H's creative leadership. It will be exciting to see how The Show of Shows pans out later this month.

