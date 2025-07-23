"Get the f*** out" - Stone Cold Steve Austin told former US Champion to immediately leave WWE for a major reason

A veteran performer has shared some interesting details about his time in WWE and how Stone Cold Steve Austin once asked him to leave the company. In a recent interview, Mr. Kennedy opened up about how The Texas Rattlesnake advised him to make a name for himself outside the global juggernaut.The 49-year-old star was once touted to be WWE's next big star. After winning the US Title and becoming the Mr. Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 23, it looked like he was destined for main event success. However, he soon lost the briefcase to Edge, and his momentum fizzled out in the months that followed. Kennedy was eventually released by WWE in 2009, after which he joined TNA.Appearing on the Mic Check podcast, Mr. Kennedy revealed that Stone Cold Steve Austin reached out to him a year before his release and advised him to leave the company. The veteran star added that Austin told him about how he wasn't in the good books of many backstage and was better off away from the promotion.“I remember like Steve Austin reached out to me probably a year or a year and a half earlier and said, ‘Kid, get the f*** out of there.’ He’s like, ‘Go to TNA. Get out of your deal. Whatever. Go to TNA. Go to Japan. And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ And he was like, ‘You got some people there that don’t like you.’ He laid it out, ’Those people right there, you’ve got a problem. You need to get away. Get yourself over. Do your own thing so that it’s on your terms.'” (H/T - RingsideNews)Mr. Kennedy on choosing to stay with WWEFurthermore, Kennedy stated that he chose to ignore The Texas Rattlesnake's advice as he was making good money. However, as fate would have it, the former US Champion added that just over a year later, he was fired from the company.“And I was like, ‘Okay, that’s right.’ But I was thinking, this is a great payday, how do I walk away from this kind of money? So I didn’t. I just kind of hung on, but my attitude didn’t get better. And eventually, I get fired, and it’s not on my terms. So now it’s like, what the f*** am I going to do?” added Kennedy. (H/T - RingsideNews)Kennedy has been vocal about wanting to return to WWE now after 16 years, and it remains to be seen if the two sides ever come to an agreement.