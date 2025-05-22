Veteran open to WWE return after 16 years: "I had no desire"

A former WWE United States Champion who was let go from the Stamford-based promotion 16 years ago is now willing to return. The star was fired in 2009 following his well-documented issues with Randy Orton.

Ad

During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT, Mr. Kennedy (aka Ken Anderson) shared that he initially had no desire to return to WWE, believing he would never work for the company again during his time at TNA Wrestling. He felt no wish to completely sever ties but truly had no interest in rejoining the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The abovementioned sentiment has since changed, and Kamikaze has indicated he is open to a WWE comeback under Triple H's leadership.

Ad

Trending

"I didn’t want to, I swear to God, I had no desire. I think that I never wanted to blow the bridge up completely. But I really had no desire. When I was at TNA, I was like, I'll never go back there. I'll never work for them again. Now it's changed. I would definitely [go back] now," Kennedy said. (H/T: chrisvanvliet.com)

Ad

You can watch the entire interview below.

Ad

Former WWE star Mr. Kennedy gave an update on his wrestling future

Ken Anderson last wrestled at the LPW Debut Event on March 29, 2025, in Tama, Iowa. Unfortunately for the 49-year-old veteran, he suffered a loss at the hands of Yah Boy Andee in a singles match.

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mr. Kennedy revealed that he would continue to wrestle until the wheels fall off, saying that he still had gas left in the tank.

Ad

"I don't know how long, but I'm going to go until the wheels fall off. I mean, not like, 'Hey, you should have retired 15 years ago.' Wheels fall off, but I still feel like I have some juice."

It will be interesting to see if Triple H has any plans to bring back the former United States Champion to WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More