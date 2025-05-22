Veteran open to WWE return after 16 years: "I had no desire"

A former WWE United States Champion who was let go from the Stamford-based promotion 16 years ago is now willing to return. The star was fired in 2009 following his well-documented issues with Randy Orton.
During an appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT, Mr. Kennedy (aka Ken Anderson) shared that he initially had no desire to return to WWE, believing he would never work for the company again during his time at TNA Wrestling. He felt no wish to completely sever ties but truly had no interest in rejoining the sports entertainment juggernaut.
The abovementioned sentiment has since changed, and Kamikaze has indicated he is open to a WWE comeback under Triple H's leadership.
"I didn’t want to, I swear to God, I had no desire. I think that I never wanted to blow the bridge up completely. But I really had no desire. When I was at TNA, I was like, I'll never go back there. I'll never work for them again. Now it's changed. I would definitely [go back] now," Kennedy said. (H/T: chrisvanvliet.com)
You can watch the entire interview below.
Former WWE star Mr. Kennedy gave an update on his wrestling future
Ken Anderson last wrestled at the LPW Debut Event on March 29, 2025, in Tama, Iowa. Unfortunately for the 49-year-old veteran, he suffered a loss at the hands of Yah Boy Andee in a singles match.
In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mr. Kennedy revealed that he would continue to wrestle until the wheels fall off, saying that he still had gas left in the tank.
"I don't know how long, but I'm going to go until the wheels fall off. I mean, not like, 'Hey, you should have retired 15 years ago.' Wheels fall off, but I still feel like I have some juice."
It will be interesting to see if Triple H has any plans to bring back the former United States Champion to WWE.