Former WWE champion provides update on wrestling future

A former WWE champion recently revealed how much longer he intends to wrestle. The star was last seen in action nearly two months ago.

Mr. Kennedy (aka Ken Anderson) was a part of the sports entertainment juggernaut from 2005 to 2009. During this time, the veteran captured the United States Championship and became Mr. Money in the Bank in 2007. Anderson competed in TNA Wrestling and the independent circuit after his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

The Kamikaze's last in-ring encounter was on March 29, 2025, at the LPW Debut Event in Tama, Iowa. Yah Boy Andee defeated the former WWE star in a one-on-one match.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Mr. Kennedy admitted he once had a negative outlook on the business during his time in TNA, hoping not to be wrestling five years later. He reflected on that sentiment, now planning to continue wrestling until he felt his performance declined naturally, not to an embarrassing extent.

"You know, it's funny. When I was in TNA, I had a really bad attitude about the business. I had sort of soured on it, and somebody asked me in an interview, and I was like, 'If I'm still doing this in five years, somebody shoot me.' I kind of look back on that, and I'm just like, I can't believe I said something like that. I don't know how long, but I'm going to go until the wheels fall off. I mean, not like, 'Hey, you should have retired 15 years ago...' wheels fall off, but I still feel like I have some juice," Kennedy said. [H/T: CVV]

Mr. Kennedy comments on WWE legend's shocking heel turn

John Cena turned villainous for the first time in over two decades at the 2025 Elimination Chamber. The Franchise Player's current run saw him dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to become a 17-time WWE World Champion and also retain the title against Randy Orton at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

During an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Mr. Kennedy shared his two cents on John Cena's shocking heel turn.

"He's been a heel. I knew he was a heel a long time ago [stares at camera]. I think it's good for the wrestling world. I think it's good for him. It's something that he always wanted to do that he never did, where everybody was sort of, you know? There was years and years where like, ‘Is he going to do it?’ And they didn't do it because it makes sense why they didn't do it," he said.

It will be exciting to see if Ken Anderson returns to the Stamford-based promotion under the new leadership of WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.

