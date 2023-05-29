"Get them out of here!" - WWE Superstar asks his wife to take their kids away to stop them from seeing violent grudge match

WWE directs their program for the whole family. However, sometimes the violence can be difficult to watch if someone you know is involved. WWE Superstar Dijak warned his wife to take his children away before his match tonight at NXT Battleground against Ilja Dragunov.

Dijak and Dragunov have been feuding with each other for quite a period now. They started in April, and at Spring Breakin', Dijak attacked him backstage. After multiple weeks of this back and forth, the two were finally set to face each other at NXT Battleground. The match set for them was a Last Man Standing bout to put an end to their feud once and for all.

Dijak was heading to the ring when he stopped to talk to his family at ringside. He spoke to his wife, who was accompanied by their two children, saying, "Get them out of here! They don't need to see this."

The video of him saying this can be watched below.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips



That man has no chill #NXTBattleground Dijak telling his wife and daughter to not watch what he is going to do to Ilja Dragunov.That man has no chill Dijak telling his wife and daughter to not watch what he is going to do to Ilja Dragunov.That man has no chill 💀 #NXTBattleground https://t.co/qhqp6hWMJy

The fans spotted it, and the commentary team also mentioned it.

The two WWE stars ended up having an intense and violent match, with it going for around 15 minutes. Perhaps it would have been better for his children if they had not been there, as in the end, Dragunov got the win over Dijak.

Who do you think Dijak should face next? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes