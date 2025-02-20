  • home icon
"Get Paul out!" - Vince McMahon was legitimately concerned, former referee recalls, as Triple H got seriously injured in WWE ring

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Feb 20, 2025 13:07 GMT
Triple H with the WWE Championship back in the day (Image via wwe.com)
Vince McMahon (left) and Triple H (right)! [Images via WWE.com]

Triple H is the current WWE Chief Content Officer. However, many fans still remember him as The Cerebral Assassin who used to rule over his competition. Former WWE referee Marty Elias recently shed light on an incident when The Game got injured during a match.

At the 2007 New Year's Revolution PLE, D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels) faced Rated-RKO (Edge and Randy Orton) for the World Tag Team Championship. During the match, The King of Kings tore his quad after hitting Randy with a Spinebuster. Marty Elias recently shared his memory of this incident on the Rewind Recap Relive - Wrestling Interviews podcast.

"I start doing the dreaded X and, you know, I start letting him know. All of a sudden Vince gets in my ear and he starts, 'Get him out! Get Paul out! Get him out,' and I'm trying to push Hunter out; I'm trying to get him out, and he won't listen to me," he recalled. [1:45-1:59]
He added:

"They called it a no contest so, you know, Hunter was able to finish doing what he was doing and stuff. Edge and Randy, you know, retained the title and all that stuff, but yeah, it was chaotic, man! But again, it was controlled chaos!" [3:21-3:40]

Check out the full episode here:

youtube-cover
Triple H was supposed to face John Cena at WrestleMania 23, according to the ex-WWE referee

In the same interview, Marty Elias also shared the actual plans for WrestleMania 23 before Triple H got injured.

Marty revealed that The Game vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship was the original plan for The Show of Shows.

Shawn Michaels eventually ended up replacing The Game as Cena's opponent at The Showcase of The Immortals, and the two wrestlers put on a masterclass.

"It's crazy because Hunter was supposed to move on and work Cena at WrestleMania 23," he said. [3:52-3:59]
youtube-cover

Meanwhile, The Franchise Player is set to enter the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, hoping to win it in his quest for his 17th world championship. Fans are eager to see what's next for Cena during his ongoing Retirement Tour.

Edited by Yash Mittal
