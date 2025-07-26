"Get ready… because I know we are" - 5-time champion reflects on WWE making a blockbuster announcement regarding SummerSlam

5-time WWE champion and SmackDown Superstar, Tommaso Ciampa, has reacted to Nick Aldis confirming a huge match for SummerSlam 2025.Ciampa is a former two-time NXT Champion and a former multi-time tag team champion with his long-term tag team partner, Johnny Gargano. The duo held the WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown and have held the NXT Tag Team Championship once.On Instagram, Ciampa recalled the SummerSlam 2000 TLC Match involving The Dudleys, Edge &amp; Christian, and the Hardy Boyz. The 40-year-old explained the importance of the match and claimed that #DIY is ready to make a statement at SummerSlam 2025.&quot;25 years later… I was 15 years old when three teams redefined tag team wrestling at SummerSlam 2000 in one of the most memorable TLC matches of all time. By this point in my life, I was already certain I would become a professional wrestler, but I’ve yet to take my first bump. Watching the Dudleys, E&amp;C, and the Hardy Boyz only added fuel to that fire. In one week, I get to literally live out my childhood dream. The bar is high. The expectations may be even higher. Get ready… because I know we are,&quot; wrote Ciampa.Check out Ciampa's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat did #DIY have to say after losing the last TLC Match on WWE SmackDown?#DIY were devastated after they lost the TLC Match that took place on SmackDown, involving The Street Profits and The Motor City Machine Guns.Speaking in a backstage interview, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa opened up about their loss. Gargano said:&quot;I don't really know if we feel like talking right now. We lost.&quot;Ciampa added:&quot;Congratulations to the Street Profits. They earned it. They deserved it. We got to figure out what's next.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe six-way TLC Match at WWE SummerSlam will involve the reigning champions, The Wyatt Sicks. Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, Street Profits, and Andrade &amp; Rey Fenix are the remaining teams.