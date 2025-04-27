'We don't really know" - Top WWE duo break character after devastating loss; discuss future

WWE is filled with incredible characters and engaging storylines. These two aspects make the product entertaining. However, recently, a top duo broke character following a devastating loss and raised some questions about their future.

The duo is Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, better known as DIY. They had a tough night on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown. The three-time tag team champions were involved in a sensational TLC match against the Street Profits and The Motor City Machine Guns, but came up short.

Following the match, the two were spotted backstage, recuperating from the match, and were asked for a comment. The two were clearly heartbroken and had very little to say. Normally very boastful and confident as heels, Ciampa and Gargano were hesitant to share their thoughts.

"I don't really know if we feel like talking right now. We lost," said Johnny Gargano.

They revealed that they had told their children not to watch the match, knowing how brutal it would be. Nevertheless, they hoped to bring the title back home to them. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned, and in a rare moment, they broke character and congratulated the winners, the Street Profits, before admitting that they have to go back to the drawing board.

"Congratulations to the Street Profits. They earned it. They deserved it. We got to figure out what's next," claimed Tommaso Ciampa.

It will be interesting to see how DIY deals with this loss and what exactly WWE has in store for them. Will they continue to go after the title? Will they switch brands? Will they go their separate ways? Hopefully, all will be answered soon.

Street Profits took a shot at WWE after the TLC match

There is no denying that the TLC match was nothing short of exceptional. All three teams gave it their all and put on quite a show for the fans in Fort Worth, Texas. Following the match, the winners, the Street Profits, were approached for a comment.

They spoke highly of their opponents, claiming that there was mutual respect, even though they probably hate each other. They even took a dig at WWE, claiming that the match was so good that those backstage were likely thinking that they shouldn't have left them off the WrestleMania match card.

Assuming these performances continue, the Street Profits will surely be on the WrestleMania 42 match card.

