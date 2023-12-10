"Get a release and work for bingo halls," "Triple H doesn't care" - WWE Universe reacts to 2-time champion's current run

WWE's landscape changed drastically when Triple H became the man to make the final calls on the main roster. However, some of his decisions and bookings have often been criticized across the internet. Recently, fans reacted to the two-time champion's run as he's been missing from the main shows.

Earlier this year, Apollo Crews returned to the main roster when Triple H conducted the first annual WWE Draft under his regime. The former United States Champion returned to Monday Night RAW with promise, as the brand needed new stars and faces to make the division healthy.

Instead, the former Intercontinental Champion has competed a total of three times on Monday Night RAW and once during a premium live event under Triple H's regime. The WWE Universe recently reacted to his run during his absence from the main shows.

More stars such as Odyssey Jones, Omos, and Cameron Grimes have been suffering under Triple H's regime on the main roster following the annual WWE Draft. The former Nigerian Prince is currently working with younger talent on Main Event.

Apollo Crews loved working with Triple H on WWE NXT

NXT was under Triple H's creative control for nearly a decade before he was removed from his duties and went on a hiatus. After returning to WWE, he became the Chief Content Officer and took the duties of booking Monday Night RAW and SmackDown during Vince McMahon's retirement.

However, the roster was happy to work with The Game, as a majority of them have worked with him during their days on the developmental brand. Apollo Crews, who had two decent title reigns on the main roster, had a second run with the developmental brand before returning to the main roster.

Speaking to WrestlingInc, Crews once talked about his time on the developmental brand under Hunter's creative leadership.

"It was awesome. When it comes to anything with wrestling, his ideas, his mind the way it works, it is just a different level. So for me to be able to work hands-on with him, it was fantastic. He was always very open, he was easy to talk to, you could always come to him for anything," said Crews.

It will be interesting to see what the management does with Crews in the coming year.

What are your thoughts on Apollo Crews? Sound off in the comments section below.