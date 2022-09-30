"Getting my hands dirty"- Rhea Ripley breaks down her different personas over the past year

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley opened up about how much she has evolved in the last few years.

Ripley has been a heel for a long time and has shared the ring with many of the top stars in the industry. She is currently a part of the Judgment Day stable and is in a feud with Edge and Rey Mysterio.

Speaking in an interview with SPORTbible Australia, The Eradicator compared her two different personas from two different years and stated that she has changed a lot emotionally as well as physically.

Rhea added how much she enjoys attacking people and getting her hands dirty.

She said:

“I feel like this is a different side of me compared to the Rhea Ripley from a year ago, it’s just different personas and emotions inside of me that get to come out. I’m being very cheeky on TV these days and getting my hands dirty and it’s been a lot of fun.” (H/T- SPORTbibe Australia)

Rhea Ripley broke character to praise her on-screen rivals

Rhea Ripley recently broke character and highly praised her on-screen rivals Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Beth Phoenix.

In continuation of the same interview, Ripley mentioned that she enjoyed watching The Rated-R Superstar and Mysterio while growing up and was grateful to be able to share the ring with them now.

She also spoke of her arch-rival, The Glamazon, and stated that she was impressed with the latter and how she protected her husband following Judgment Day's attack on him.

“I watched Edge and Rey growing up, to be able to go out there and share the ring with them in any sort of way is absolutely insane. Even Beth Phoenix, being my dream opponent, and just having her come out and protect Edge. These are the sorts of things that I will remember for the rest of my life,” said Ripley.

Do you think Rhea Ripley has changed over the years or not? Sound off in the comment section below.

