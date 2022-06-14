"Getting her lazy a** off her couch and coming back to WWE" - 3-time champion puts Ronda Rousey on notice

Ronda Rousey has been put on notice by Natalya. The 3-time champion took to Twitter to send a message to the SmackDown Women's Champion.

In the aftermath of Rousey's match against Shotzi this past week on SmackDown, the former was attacked by Natalya, who locked in the Sharpshooter.

Courtesy of a tweet sent out by her "assistant", the 40-year-old took shots at The Baddest Woman On The Planet for returning to WWE. Nattie wrote:

Hello, this is Natalya’s assistant, Bob. I was so happy to hear that my stunningly beautiful, record-breaking boss, Natalya put Ronda Rousey on the shelf with her Sharpshooter! Ronda deserved that for even thinking about getting her lazy a** off her couch and coming back to WWE.

In a follow-up tweet, the "real" Natalya asked her "assistant" Bob to take it easy with his tweets. She wrote:

Hi Bob. This is Nattie. Please take it easy with your tweets. You know how politically correct I am. THX.

How did the WWE Universe react to Natalya's message to Ronda Rousey?

The WWE Universe had some interesting replies to Natalya's initial tweet for Ronda Rousey.

Fans reacted by posting GIFs and images of Nattie's iconic Sharpshooter and praised the former WWE Women's Champion.

Rousey is currently enjoying her first reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

She captured the title at WrestleMania 38 by beating Charlotte Flair. However, Natalya's goal will be to dethrone The Baddest Woman On The Planet at some point in the near future.

With that being said, though, Dutch Mantell has been highly impressed with Rousey's current reign. Speaking on a previous edition of Smack Talk, he said:

"This is a thing I learned early. If a guy was like a big star, if you put the guy you're wrestling with over a little bit and you beat him then you kind of beat somebody instead of just going out there and beating the hell out of them for two minutes and pinning them. That doesn't do anybody any good. So if you make them look like they have a chance and Ronda has done that well. She's done that well with Rodriguez and tonight. It was a good match. Really good."

It remains to be seen if Natalya has any more tricks up her sleeve for Ronda Rousey.

