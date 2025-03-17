"Getting ready" - WWE legend drops blockbuster tease

A WWE Hall of Famer continued to drop a massive tease on social media, possibly about a potential return. The year started off really well for the wrestling legend, sustaining his momentum coming off a huge 2024.

JBL, more famously known as John "Bradshaw" Layfield, had a very active 2024 wherein he made several appearances across different promotions. He has appeared at AAA's Triplemanía XXXII in Mexico, TNA Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, Major League Wrestling and Juggalo Championship Wrestling last year.

The Wrestling God returned to TNA at Genesis in January, hitting Frankie Kazarian with the Clothesline from Hell to stop him from using his Call Your Shot opportunity. JBL was backing up fellow former WWE star Nic Nemeth, who was defending his TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry.

Fast-forward two months. After his latest appearance in TNA, JBL teased about "getting ready" for what's next. He has been active on Instagram, sharing photos of himself after workouts and getting into shape. His recent post was about him doing cardio, running uphill, and sprints.

"Hills and sprints today, getting ready….," JBL wrote.

However, it's unclear what JBL will be getting ready for soon. His most recent WWE appearance was on RAW, a few days after his return to TNA Wrestling. He's still signed to a Legends Deal, but is able to appear in other promotions.

JBL makes bold prediction for WWE WrestleMania 41

It seems like WWE is getting ready for a Triple Threat match involving Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. However, JBL threw a curveball on the rumored plans by making a bold prediction involving The Tribal Chief.

"I think Roman’s going to be involved somewhere. And I don’t know if that is, maybe he’s the third person when Rock brought up the three fingers, maybe that’s the third person. Maybe he goes to the other side with Cody (Rhodes)," JBL said on Something To Wrestle. (H/T Pro Football Network)

The Rock and Roman Reigns have been intertwined since last year, but The Final Boss has already aligned with John Cena in his quest to make Cody Rhodes' life a living hell.

