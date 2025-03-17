  • home icon
  • WWE
  • JBL
  • "Getting ready" - WWE legend drops blockbuster tease

"Getting ready" - WWE legend drops blockbuster tease

By JP David
Modified Mar 17, 2025 10:33 GMT
WWE legend teases something big soon. (Photos: WWE.com and @johnbradshawlayfield on IG)
WWE legend teases something big soon. (Photos: WWE.com and @johnbradshawlayfield on IG)

A WWE Hall of Famer continued to drop a massive tease on social media, possibly about a potential return. The year started off really well for the wrestling legend, sustaining his momentum coming off a huge 2024.

Ad

JBL, more famously known as John "Bradshaw" Layfield, had a very active 2024 wherein he made several appearances across different promotions. He has appeared at AAA's Triplemanía XXXII in Mexico, TNA Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, Major League Wrestling and Juggalo Championship Wrestling last year.

The Wrestling God returned to TNA at Genesis in January, hitting Frankie Kazarian with the Clothesline from Hell to stop him from using his Call Your Shot opportunity. JBL was backing up fellow former WWE star Nic Nemeth, who was defending his TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fast-forward two months. After his latest appearance in TNA, JBL teased about "getting ready" for what's next. He has been active on Instagram, sharing photos of himself after workouts and getting into shape. His recent post was about him doing cardio, running uphill, and sprints.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"Hills and sprints today, getting ready….," JBL wrote.
Ad

However, it's unclear what JBL will be getting ready for soon. His most recent WWE appearance was on RAW, a few days after his return to TNA Wrestling. He's still signed to a Legends Deal, but is able to appear in other promotions.

JBL makes bold prediction for WWE WrestleMania 41

It seems like WWE is getting ready for a Triple Threat match involving Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41. However, JBL threw a curveball on the rumored plans by making a bold prediction involving The Tribal Chief.

Ad
"I think Roman’s going to be involved somewhere. And I don’t know if that is, maybe he’s the third person when Rock brought up the three fingers, maybe that’s the third person. Maybe he goes to the other side with Cody (Rhodes)," JBL said on Something To Wrestle. (H/T Pro Football Network)
Ad
youtube-cover

The Rock and Roman Reigns have been intertwined since last year, but The Final Boss has already aligned with John Cena in his quest to make Cody Rhodes' life a living hell.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी