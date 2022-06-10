Gigi Dolin possibly injured during NXT 2.0 tapings - Reports

WWE NXT star Gigi Dolin might have been involved in a potential injury scare during the latest set of NXT 2.0 tapings.

The tapings took place yesterday ahead of the next two episodes. According to PWInsider, Dolin picked up an injury during a six-woman tag team match featuring The Toxic Attraction.

The incident occurred during a match between Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Dolin against Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez.

Reports suggested that following a cannonball senton from Jade, she tried to pick Dolin up but the latter was unable to get up. Hence, Jade had to quickly pin the NXT Women's Tag Team Champion to bring an end to the match.

Gigi Dolin @gigidolin_wwe NXT In Your House… more like in your face, am I right? Heh. NXT In Your House… more like in your face, am I right? Heh. https://t.co/8LKA6tOlmS

Dolin was eventually carried to the back as she received a huge ovation from the crowd.

The Toxic Attraction member did appear later during the tapings for an in-ring promo. The segment did not involve any physicality, and Dolin seemed to be okay for the time being.

As it stands, any potential injury she may have suffered doesn't seem critical.

Gigi Dolin's NXT run has already seen her capture the Women's Tag Team Championships twice

Gigi Dolin is currently a part of The Toxic Attraction, a group that has all the available women's championships in NXT.

Dolin, alongside Jacy Jayne, is currently in her second reign as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. The pair initially won the titles at NXT Halloween Havoc before dropping them to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez (now known as Raquel Rodriguez).

However, it wasn't too long before the duo won their titles back, as they defeated Kai and Gonzalez/Rodriguez to become two-time champions.

At the recently-concluded NXT In Your House event, Dolin and Jayne retained the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

They are likely to put the titles on the line next against the team of Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade, two women who have a lot of history with Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose.

