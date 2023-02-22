Gigi Dolin sends stern warning to 26-year-old WWE Superstar following assault

WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin recently sent out a warning to former tag team partner, Jacy Jayne.

On the most recent episode of NXT, Jayne faced Indi Hartwell in a singles match. Despite her best efforts, Indi couldn't counter Jayne's cannonball and kick to the head. Before Jacy could put an end to the bout, former Toxic Attraction member Gigi attacked her and took her out, thus handing her erstwhile partner a DQ win.

Taking to social media, Dolin uploaded a clip of herself beating up Jacy. She sent out a message to Jayne, warning the latter not to mess with her.

"Mess around and find out, @jacyjaynewwe," wrote Dolin.

Check out Gigi Dolin's Instagram post below:

Mandy Rose had heaped praise on former Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin

Former Toxic Attraction member Mandy Rose had earlier heaped praise on Gigi Dolin.

While speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Rose said that Dolin had a 'quiet mystery' about her and that she liked keeping to herself.

"Since I met Gigi [Dolin] the first time I liked how she's... there's like a quiet mystery about her. And she's a little more to herself and there's nothing wrong with that. I was also like that. I'm not your over-the-top, kiss-a** type of person and I don't really see her being like that either, and that's kind of the vibe I got," Rose said.

Mandy further added that Gigi and Jacy were hard-working and that their determination had paid off. Rose also expressed her happiness that both women had made it to the grand stage.

"And obviously, she's been working really hard in the independents, and so has Jacy [Jayne]. I think it's cool that their hard work has finally paid off and they've finally made it to the big stage. But yeah, I thought she was super cool at first," added Rose.

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Dolin and Jacy going forward.

