Gigi Dolin sends a three-word message to reflect on her title match at NXT Vengeance Day

At NXT Vengeance Day, Gigi Dolin came close to making history by winning the NXT Women's Championship.

Dolin, unfortunately, was unable to dethrone Roxanne Perez. The same could be said for her Toxic Attraction stablemate, Jacy Jayne, who competed in the three-way title match.

In the aftermath of an incredible Vengeance Day show, Dolin took to her Instagram handle to reflect on the show and the week leading up to it. The 25-year-old star sent a three-word message.

"What a weekend" wrote Dolin.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne recently teased dissension between them

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are the remaining two members of Toxic Attraction. By the end of 2022, the faction's leader, Mandy Rose, was released by WWE.

Following Rose's departure, Dolin and Jayne both shifted their focus towards singles competition. They vowed to win the NXT Women's Championship, once held by Rose. The title was won by Roxanne Perez, who ended Rose's 413-day reign.

Shortly afterward, the Toxic Attraction duo won a Women's Battle Royal to become joint #1 contenders for the NXT Women's Championship. In the lead-up to their title match at Vengeance Day, Dolin and Jayne teased dissension between them. There were signs of Toxic Attraction officially coming to an end.

However, that wasn't the case, as the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions swerved fans and got on the same page before their title match. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for either Dolin or Jayne to win the NXT Women's Championship.

At Vengeance day, Perez retained her championship after hitting a super Pop Rox of Jayne from the top rope after putting Dolin through a table. The win marked her first title defense.

