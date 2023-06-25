Gigi Dolin spotted at non-WWE event supporting real-life boyfriend [PHOTO]

Gigi Dolin has been busy building herself up as a solo star on WWE NXT in recent months. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was recently spotted backstage at an IMPACT Wrestling taping.

Dolin became famous when she teamed up with Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose to create Toxic Attraction. She had a great run with the faction and won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Jayne.

Dolin is currently in a relationship with Zachary Wentz. For those who may not know, Wentz briefly worked with WWE as part of MSK under the ring name Nash Carter.

He is currently working in different promotions after being released by WWE on April 6, 2022. Wentz recently returned to IMPACT Wrestling for some tapings, and Gigi Dolin was spotted backstage at the event.

Taylor Wilde shared a photo with Dolin backstage on her Instagram story, a screenshot of which can be seen in the tweet below:

Looks like Gigi Dolin was backstage at the 🧡 From Taylor Wilde’s IG story.Looks like Gigi Dolin was backstage at the #ImpactWrestling tapings in Atlanta. Most likely supporting Zachary Wentz, who returned to the company last night. From Taylor Wilde’s IG story.Looks like Gigi Dolin was backstage at the #ImpactWrestling tapings in Atlanta. Most likely supporting Zachary Wentz, who returned to the company last night. 💚🧡 https://t.co/BoqaLOCvAX

Wentz is looking to make a name for himself outside WWE. He became a prominent figure as part of MSK and won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice with Wes Lee during his run with the company.

Meanwhile, Dolin broke up with Jacy Jayne, and the two had a decent rivalry against each other. NXT's creative team will likely build her up more before giving her a title run or promoting her to the main roster soon.

Gigi Dolin and Zachary Wentz shared a photo before the non-WWE event

Zachary Wentz was released by WWE following allegations by his ex-wife Kimber Lee and the leaked picture of the star imitating Adolf Hitler. He was the NXT Tag Team Champion with Wes Lee then, and the titles were vacated soon after.

Following Zachary's separation from his ex-wife, he has been in a relationship with Gigi Dolin. The two have shared photos enjoying their lives outside the ring even though they no longer work in the same promotion.

Last night, Dolin uploaded an Instagram story with Zachary Wentz, which was then reposted by the latter. Dolin also reposted her photo with Taylor Wilde on her IG story.

Zachary reposted the story

Gigi shared her photo with Taylor Wilde

It looks like the couple has been enjoying their time outside the ring. It's great to see the two rising stars share crucial moments of their lives with each other.

Do you think Gigi Dolin will join her boyfriend in IMPACT Wrestling soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

