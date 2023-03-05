Gigi Dolin spotted kissing real-life boyfriend and former NXT star on social media

WWE Superstar Gigi Dolin was recently spotted kissing her boyfriend and former NXT star Nash Carter, real-life Zachary Green.

Following the release of Toxic Attraction member Mandy Rose, Dolin and Jacy Jayne parted ways after a vicious attack from the latter on Dolin. Following the brutal assault, Dolin turned babyface and cut a heartfelt promo on the latest edition of NXT. Dolin will face Jacy Jayne at NXT RoadBlock on March 7.

Taking to social media, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion uploaded a photo of herself alongside Nash Carter as the couple were seen kissing.

Check out a screengrab of Gigi's Instagram story here.

Mandy Rose heaped praise on her former stablemate Gigi Dolin

Toxic Attraction member Mandy Rose recently heaped praise on her former stablemate Gigi Dolin.

While speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Rose mentioned that Dolin has quite a mystery about her and that she won't "kiss a**."

"Since I met Gigi [Dolin] the first time I liked how she's..there's like a quiet mystery about her. And she's a little more to herself and there's nothing wrong with that. I was also like that. I'm not your over-the-top, kiss-a** type of person and I don't really see her being like that either, and that's kind of the vibe I got," Rose said.

WWE @WWE



with a powerful message to "You say you're the last woman standing but I have been knocked down time and time again but I have gotten right back up." @gigidolin_wwe with a powerful message to @jacyjaynewwe and the #WWENXT Universe "You say you're the last woman standing but I have been knocked down time and time again but I have gotten right back up."@gigidolin_wwe with a powerful message to @jacyjaynewwe and the #WWENXT Universe ❤️ https://t.co/NJH9Xfj4hC

Mandy also spoke about all the hard work that both Dolin and Jacy Jayne put into being where they are today. She stated that the duo worked really hard on the independent scene and thought that it was cool that their hard has paid off.

WWE pushed Toxic Attraction as a menacing group over the last few years. Now that Gigi Dolin and co. have separated, it remains to be seen how their respective singles runs will pan out.

What are your thoughts on Dolin and Jayne's ongoing feud?

