Mandy Rose says there's a "quiet mystery" about popular 2-time champion 

Mandy Rose recently praised her Toxic Attraction stablemate, Gigi Dolin, claiming there's "a quiet mystery" about the latter.

The former Golden Goddess found a new lease on life in WWE when she moved to NXT last year. While she enjoyed popularity on the WWE main roster, it didn't lead to championship success. That changed almost instantly in the developmental brand when she returned to the brand as a more famous star, paired up with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin to form Toxic Attraction, and became the NXT Women's Champion.

Many have cited Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin to be the reason why Mandy Rose has been NXT Women's Champion for nearly a year now. Their help has been paramount to her, but it hasn't just been on screen.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the NXT Women's Champion explained how there is a mystery to Gigi Dolin in real life:

"Since I met Gigi [Dolin] the first time I liked how she's..there's like a quiet mystery about her. And she's a little more to herself and there's nothing wrong with that. I was also like that. I'm not your over-the-top, kiss-a** type of person and I don't really see her being like that either, and that's kind of the vibe I got," Rose said.

She also pointed out how both Dolin and Jacy Jayne have worked hard in the independent circuit before coming to WWE:

"And obviously, she's been working really hard in the independents, and so has Jacy [Jayne]. I think it's cool that their hard work has finally paid off and they've finally made it to the big stage. But yeah, I thought she was super cool at first," added Rose. (0:07-0:50)

Mandy Rose was full of praise for Jacy Jayne as well

Gigi Dolin wasn't the only Toxic Attraction member that the NXT Women's Champion praised.

With regards to Jacy Jayne, Mandy Rose said that her greatest attribute is her passion for the business:

"I love Jacy [Jayne]. Jacy and I became really close. I would say her greatest attribute would be her passion. She's extremely passionate and that goes a really long way. And she's a really hard worker and wants the best for everyone. She's a really good person and I think, Jacy to be honest, has come a really long way when it comes to character," she said. (1:07-1:39)

Mandy Rose is certainly correct about Gigi Dolin having a bigger name in the independent scene, where she was known by her real name Priscilla Kelly. However, both members of Toxic Attraction have undoubtedly come into their own as characters in NXT.

