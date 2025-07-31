  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Gigi Dolin
  • Gigi Dolin vows to win first title after leaving WWE; will challenge former SmackDown star

Gigi Dolin vows to win first title after leaving WWE; will challenge former SmackDown star

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 31, 2025 04:43 GMT
Gigi Dolin is a former WWE star (Image via WWE.com)
Gigi Dolin is a former WWE star (Image via WWE.com)

Priscilla Kelly, formerly known as Gigi Dolin, recently took to social media to send out a message ahead of her match against former WWE star Indi Hartwell. She vowed to win her first title since 2022.

Ad

The Gypsy Princess was released from the Stamford-based company in May this year alongside numerous other talent. Meanwhile, Indi was let go in November after a disappointing run on the main roster. She had some success in NXT, as she held the NXT Women's Championship. However, she was barely featured on TV after getting called up.

At House Of Glory Wrestling High Intensity, it'll be Gigi Dolin vs. Indi Hartwell for the HOG Women's Championship. Dolin sent out a tweet on X stating that she has her sights set on the title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I’m coming for my first championship of the year. I’ve danced with Indi many times before and I know exactly how to get under her skin #HellsFavoriteChampion 😈," she wrote.

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

You can check out the tweet below:

Ad

Gigi Dolin says she refused to be known as "Darby Allin's wife" in AEW

The Gypsy Princess made a few appearances in AEW before signing with WWE. She was married to Darby Allin at the time. Gigi Dolin revealed on the Rulebreakers podcast that she refused to be introduced as "Darby Allin's wife."

“That was the idea. But I didn’t want to be introduced as someone’s wife. I was scared that if I got my first real introduction on TV as ‘Darby Allin’s wife,’ that’s all I would ever be," she said. "It wasn’t like, ‘Scr*w my then-husband,’ but I wanted to be my own entity. I didn’t want to be the person who comes to the ring and hears chants for their husband."

It'll be interesting to see whether Gigi dethrones Indi Hartwell for the HOG Women's Championship this Friday.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications