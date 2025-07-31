Gigi Dolin vows to win first title after leaving WWE; will challenge former SmackDown star

Priscilla Kelly, formerly known as Gigi Dolin, recently took to social media to send out a message ahead of her match against former WWE star Indi Hartwell. She vowed to win her first title since 2022.The Gypsy Princess was released from the Stamford-based company in May this year alongside numerous other talent. Meanwhile, Indi was let go in November after a disappointing run on the main roster. She had some success in NXT, as she held the NXT Women's Championship. However, she was barely featured on TV after getting called up.At House Of Glory Wrestling High Intensity, it'll be Gigi Dolin vs. Indi Hartwell for the HOG Women's Championship. Dolin sent out a tweet on X stating that she has her sights set on the title.&quot;I’m coming for my first championship of the year. I’ve danced with Indi many times before and I know exactly how to get under her skin #HellsFavoriteChampion 😈,&quot; she wrote.You can check out the tweet below:Gigi Dolin says she refused to be known as &quot;Darby Allin's wife&quot; in AEWThe Gypsy Princess made a few appearances in AEW before signing with WWE. She was married to Darby Allin at the time. Gigi Dolin revealed on the Rulebreakers podcast that she refused to be introduced as &quot;Darby Allin's wife.&quot;“That was the idea. But I didn’t want to be introduced as someone’s wife. I was scared that if I got my first real introduction on TV as ‘Darby Allin’s wife,’ that’s all I would ever be,&quot; she said. &quot;It wasn’t like, ‘Scr*w my then-husband,’ but I wanted to be my own entity. I didn’t want to be the person who comes to the ring and hears chants for their husband.&quot;It'll be interesting to see whether Gigi dethrones Indi Hartwell for the HOG Women's Championship this Friday.