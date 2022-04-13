"Crazy sh*t outside" - Kurt Angle's wife discloses security protocol at WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 was billed as "The most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history". With the event being so large and the atmosphere so feverish, security was bound to be tight. According to Kurt Angle's wife Giovanna, the security team had guards with sniper rifles stationed on the roof of AT&T Stadium.

This year's Show of Shows reportedly had a combined attendance of over 150,000. Fans poured into Arlington, TX from all over the globe to take in the spectacle and pageantry of The Showcase of the Immortals. As the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Giovanna Angle was on-hand to witness it all.

On the latest episode of the Wives of Wrestling podcast, Giovanna went into detail about her experience at WrestleMania 38. She described the wild atmosphere and gave a shout-out to the Texas Police who were on hand to oversee the massive operation, claiming that they had snipers stationed on the roof of the stadium:

"We were in the back of the golf cart trying to find our car, and people do some crazy sh*t outside after ‘Mania. It was the coolest frickin day. But they were like talking to us. And there was like three snipers on top of the building. Because there was bomb dogs like smelling every car that was going in, and we’re like, Oh, that’s cool. Asking questions. He’s like, ‘Yeah, they were having these guns’ we’re like ‘those sniper guns?’ and they are like, No, the sniper guns are on top of that building right there. And we looked up, and there was three snipers just like that,” said Angle. (H/T: Wrestle Zone)

She also claimed that the guard on the roof was later instructed to climb down to avoid potential injury by the event's fireworks.

WrestleMania 38 outerperformed Super Bowl LVI on Social Media.

Variety @Variety WrestleMania 38 Outpaces Super Bowl LVI in Social Media Metrics variety.com/2022/tv/news/w… WrestleMania 38 Outpaces Super Bowl LVI in Social Media Metrics variety.com/2022/tv/news/w…

Per reports, WrestleMania 38 performed better in key social media metrics than this year's Super Bowl, which was contested between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

This year's Showcase of the Immortals had more social media impressions (2.2 billion) than the Super Bowl (1.8 billion). 'Mania also had more video views and social media engagements (1.1 Billion and 87 million respectively) than the NFL's premier event (618 million and 78 million respectively). These statistics were published by WWE.com.

WrestleMania 38 took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2nd and 3rd. The two-night extravaganza saw Roman Reigns unify the WWE and Universal Championships, the return of Cody Rhodes, celebrities Johnny Knoxville and Logan Paul in action, and Stone Cold Steve Austin's first match in 19 years.

