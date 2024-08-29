Giulia discusses her WrestleMania goals; reveals the name she wants to use in WWE

Giulia has opened up about leaving Japan and starting a career in the United States, where she will compete in WWE. She already has a goal for WrestleMania and knows what ring name she wants to use.

The 30-year-old wrestler joined Marigold after leaving Stardom, where she had a successful career. She wrestled her last match in the Land of the Rising Sun at Marigold Summer Gold Shine on August 25th. She performed in a gauntlet match against 23 other wrestlers. That was her farewell match, and she said her goodbyes at the end.

Speaking to Tokyo Sports in a recent interview, Giulia said she feels a lot of pressure moving to the United States but wants to cherish everything she's done so far.

"The pressure is immense. Over there, the scale and style of fighting are different from Japan—everything is a whole other world. But while valuing everything I've done up until now, I want to learn each thing thoroughly in this new place and continue to grow. Of course, at lightning speed. I’m determined to rise up all at once," she said.

The former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion also spoke about her WrestleMania goals:

"Yes, that's something I have to aim for as well (being on the WrestleMania stage). I believe only those who continue to work hard can stand in that place, so after being sent off like this by everyone, I can't return easily. I'm going to give it everything I've got!"

She added that she wants to keep her ring name:

"I don’t know what will actually happen [with my name], but I hope the name Giulia will remain."

Could Giulia confront Roxanne Perez at WWE NXT No Mercy?

This Sunday at NXT No Mercy, Roxanne Perez will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker. The latter won a gauntlet eliminator to earn the right to challenge for the title. Perez has referenced Giulia before in a promo on NXT.

This past Tuesday night, Parker was talking to an off-camera individual during a backstage segment. Roxanne Perez was shocked when she saw who it was. Many fans online think it was the Japanese star. It's been speculated that she will confront Roxanne Perez at No Mercy.

