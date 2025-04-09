Giulia sends a message after betraying best friend for WWE title

WWE Superstar Giulia recently took to social media to send a message after betraying her best friend on the latest edition of NXT. It is none other than the current NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer.

At NXT Roadblock last month, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer locked horns with their respective titles on the line. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, but the bout ultimately ended in Vaquer's favor, and she became a double champion, holding both the Women's North American Championship and the NXT Women's Championship. Since then, The Beautiful Madness had not been seen on TV.

On this week's NXT, Giulia made a surprise return and seemingly helped her best friend, Stephanie Vaquer, during her brawl with Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker. However, much to everyone's surprise, the star turned on Vaquer, hitting her with the Northern Lights Bomb and setting her eyes on the Women's Championship once again.

The Beautiful Madness has now taken to X (fka Twitter) to send a message, making it clear that she wanted the title more than her friendship with Vaquer.

"I want the championship, more than friendship #WWENXT," she wrote.

Stephanie Vaquer sent a message after defeating Giulia at WWE NXT Roadblock

After becoming a double champion at NXT Roadblock by defeating Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer took to Instagram to send a message. The star wrote that she made history with her friend at Madison Square Garden, highlighting her two championships.

"Hard work always leads to rewards. We made history at Madison Square Garden. NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPION. NXT NORTH AMERICAN WOMEN’S CHAMPION," she wrote.

Before Giulia's return, either Jordynne Grace or Jaida Parker was supposed to wrestle Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE NXT Women's Championship. However, after the betrayal, Vaquer asked Ava to book a Fatal Four-Way match with the three names mentioned above at Stand & Deliver.

