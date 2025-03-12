Stephanie Vaquer issues statement on making WWE history at MSG

WWE has crowned a dual champion in Stephanie Vaquer. The international star previously made wrestling history by becoming the first Chilean and South American woman to compete in, and win championships in, WWE, NJPW, and CMLL. Now Vaquer has made wrestling history in a much bigger way, and she just opened up with a statement and a suggestion for everyone else.

The Dark Angel began wrestling in February 2009 at age 16. Vaquer joined World Wrestling Entertainment eight months and three days ago after a bit of controversy with Tony Khan and AEW. Just 221 days later, the wrestler with Chilean and Mexican citizenship won her first NXT title by dethroning Fallon Henley as Women's North American Champion. She became a dual champion on Tuesday by capturing Giulia's NXT Championship in the Winner Takes All main event of Tuesday's Roadblock.

Vaquer continues to celebrate her historic victory. The 31-year-old took to Instagram today to tout her win and to remind the WWE Universe how hard work takes you right to a pay-off. She touted making history at The World's Most Famous Arena and included a post-match photo from the Roadblock V special.

"Hard work always leads to rewards. We made history at Madison Square Garden. NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPION. NXT NORTH AMERICAN WOMEN’S CHAMPION," Stephanie Vaquer wrote with the photo below.

Vaquer has wrestled 31 matches for the company since July 2024. Her five losses are all multi-woman bouts: Giulia's Iron Survivor Challenge win, a NXT Battle Royal, a #1 contender's match to Shotzi, teaming with Kelani Jordan for a loss to Meta-Four, and the 2025 Royal Rumble. She has won 16 one-on-one bouts.

Triple H praises WWE history-maker Stephanie Vaquer

The wrestling world has praised Stephanie Vaquer in a major way after she captured the NXT Women's Championship from Giulia at Roadblock on Tuesday. Triple H took to X to congratulate NXT's dual champion, who went into the match with the Women's North American Championship.

"Nothing standing in her way. Congratulations to @Steph_Vaquer, the NEW NXT Women’s Champion! #WWERoadblock," Triple H wrote.

Vaquer has been NXT Women's North American Champion for 26 days. She dethroned second champion Fallon Henley at Vengeance Day on February 15.

