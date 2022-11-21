"Give him a 1000 day reign" - Wrestling fans debate if Bloodline member should dethrone Gunther and win the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Wrestling fans on social media recently provided their take on the possibility of a Bloodline member dethroning Gunther and winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The 35-year-old star has held the title for over 160 days and has successfully defended it against Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet, two of whom are former Intercontinental Champions.

A Twitter user recently began the debate by suggesting whether Solo Sikoa should be the one to end Gunther's reign. In reaction, one fan suggested that the current champion deserves a 1000-day title run.

Whereas other Twitter users suggested that stars like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre could be the ones to end The Ring General's reign. However, some did agree that Sikoa was the perfect candidate to win more gold for The Bloodline.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

TKR @liammanuel_ @reigns_era no one. give him a 1000 day reign @reigns_era no one. give him a 1000 day reign

𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐲 ☆ @EraofOrton_

Bloodline gonna be drip in more gold . @reigns_era ngl i want Sheamus to win that mf at Wrestlemaina, but you’re right, Solo is the best option.Bloodline gonna be drip in more gold @reigns_era ngl i want Sheamus to win that mf at Wrestlemaina, but you’re right, Solo is the best option. Bloodline gonna be drip in more gold😭🔥.

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick @reigns_era The story has been building up for Sheamus and Gunther for WM 39. Even the most casual wrestling fan can see that coming a mile away, it’s what’s going to happen and it is what should happen. Nothing else will happen before then in terms of taking the title off of him. No chance. @reigns_era The story has been building up for Sheamus and Gunther for WM 39. Even the most casual wrestling fan can see that coming a mile away, it’s what’s going to happen and it is what should happen. Nothing else will happen before then in terms of taking the title off of him. No chance.

JosieComWonkru @HosieComWonkru @reigns_era Solo is heel as i gunther. My pick is braun but he loses it back to gunther down the line @reigns_era Solo is heel as i gunther. My pick is braun but he loses it back to gunther down the line

⚔️🚀Almighty Uce☝🏽🥇 @AlmightyUce @reigns_era Drew McIntyre, their bound to run into each other at some point, could be at Wrestlemania @reigns_era Drew McIntyre, their bound to run into each other at some point, could be at Wrestlemania

Sikoa joined The Bloodline at the Clash at the Castle when he helped Roman Reigns retain the undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Shortly afterward, he captured the NXT North American Championship and added more gold to his faction. However, after a successful title defense against Madcap Moss on SmackDown, The Enforcer vacated the belt to focus solely on his main roster run.

Dutch Mantell was recently surprised by WWE's booking of Gunther

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Gunther crossed paths with Braun Strowman. Despite being the dominant champion, WWE made the Intercontinental Champion back away from The Monster of All Monsters.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell admitted that he wasn't a fan of the angle. He said:

"Gunther backing away from Strow-ham or Strowganoff or whatever his name is? Why would you let him go from being the dominant figure that he is, standing up to Sheamus to all of a sudden, he's running from Strowman? I didn't get that at all. I didn't see why they didn't just have a regular match and then just have them come face-to-face. Why would Gunther run? He's not afraid of anybody."

WWE is currently hosting the SmackDown World Cup to decide the next challenger for Gunther and the Intercontinental Title.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes