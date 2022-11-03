"Give it a little time" - Former WWE manager thinks Triple H-led stable could return to TV(Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell thinks D-Generation X could become a regular on TV, considering just how successful their 25th-anniversary reunion was on WWE RAW.

The fan-favorite stable appeared on the red brand's October 10th edition. As expected, fans ate up everything Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac said, indicating the group hadn't lost any connection with the viewers. While their reunion seemed like a one-off thing, Dutch Mantell thought otherwise.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that DX could become a fixture in WWE's programming. He further cited the example of Gerald Brisco and Pat Patterson, two veteran performers who reinvented themselves during the Attitude Era and became entertaining acts.

Mantell then pointed out that the global juggernaut could have DX's Road Dogg feature more often in front of the camera. The former WWE manager also remarked that the promotion's Senior Vice-President was particularly good on TV.

"This is what I'm gonna say. Give it a little time. You remember Pat Paterson and Gerland Brisco? You know, they were older guys, but they were entertaining as hell. So, this could work if they do it in and ration it out, don't just flood it, but they can do a lot of stuff with that group (DX). Not necessarily with the group, but they are gonna do stuff with Road Dogg since he's there. There are a lot of things they can do. Shawn Michaels doesn't want much TV action anyway, but Road Dogg is good on TV," said Dutch Mantell (4:50 - 5:57)

Billy Gunn missed DX's 25th-anniversary reunion on WWE RAW

While all other members of D-Generation X were present during the reunion segment on WWE RAW, Billy Gunn was absent. The veteran performer is currently signed to the rival promotion, AEW.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager WON: There were in fact talks of Billy Gunn appearing for the DX reunion on Raw. WWE didn't offer any money, and Tony Khan didn't ask for any money.



Tony just wanted WWE to mention AEW on air, WWE kept going back and forth on yes/no and at the last minute decided not to do it. WON: There were in fact talks of Billy Gunn appearing for the DX reunion on Raw. WWE didn't offer any money, and Tony Khan didn't ask for any money.Tony just wanted WWE to mention AEW on air, WWE kept going back and forth on yes/no and at the last minute decided not to do it. https://t.co/Glim2i3Ymy

Interestingly, though the two sides discussed Gunn's possible appearance on RAW, it didn't materialize as AEW wanted WWE to acknowledge that Billy Gunn worked for the Jackson-ville-based promotion. Road Dogg even revealed that he had spoken to Gunn a day earlier, and that the latter was under the assumption that he would appear on RAW.

