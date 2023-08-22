"GIVE ME MY CREDITTTTTTTTTT" - Former champion demands flowers for her part in Becky Lynch’s WWE rise

Becky Lynch went from being a popular star to one of the industry's biggest names in 2018 when she became The Man. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella wants to get recognized for helping Lynch turn into one of the biggest WWE Superstars of the last decade.

Lynch was lost in the shuffle of the growing women's division in 2017. She was stuck in the midcard for about a year before WWE gave her a push that culminated in a heel turn. She did such a phenomenal job that fans continued to cheer her despite her actions.

Five years later, The Man is still among the top superstars in the whole company. However, one fan wants people to know that Carmella contributed to the popularity of the Irish star.

The four-time 24/7 Champion agreed and demanded her flowers from the WWE Universe.

"GIVE ME MY CREDITTTTTTTTTT," Carmella tweeted.

Carmella was the SmackDown Women's Champion when Becky Lynch started to show signs of becoming The Man. She was also attacked by Lynch at SummerSlam 2021 when she returned from her maternity leave.

Becky Lynch to face Trish Stratus in a Cage Match

The feud between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch is not yet over. Their match on Raw last week ended in a double count-out, with Stratus standing tall after Zoey Stark showed up and helped her beat up Lynch.

However, Adam Pearce admonished Stratus and Stark for their attack on The Man. He announced that the WWE Hall of Famer will face Lynch in a Steel Cage Match. While it wasn't confirmed when the match will take place, it seems that it will be at Payback next month after the company accidentally advertised it on an episode of Main Event.

The bad blood between Lynch and Stratus has been going on for almost five months. With their next match inside a steel cage, the riveting story could finally get its conclusion.

Who do you think should win the Steel Cage Match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

