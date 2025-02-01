"Give me a month" - Current Champion teases huge rematch against Penta in WWE (Exclusive)

WWE's new acquisition, Penta, has managed to impress everyone during his short stint in the company. The star has been putting on stellar matches on the red brand.

Penta has been impressive since debuting on the red brand. In his first outing, the luchador defeated Chad Gable in an athletic encounter. The next week, he followed it up with another win over Pete Dunne in an awe-inspiring feat of in-ring brilliance.

During an exclusive interview with Emily May of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green spoke about running it back with Penta. The two stars have faced each other in Lucha Underground in 2018. Green mentioned she needed some 'Red Bull' and a ring to practice before she could match the Luchador's intensity. The champ also recalled putting off Penta's offer to repeat their encounter, asking for a month to get in shape.

"If that's the case, then you better give me a lot of Red Bull and a ring to train in because it's been a while. It has been a while. I did see him, and I gave him a hug, and he was like, 'Should we? Should we run it back?' And I'm like, 'Give me a month. Let me get my cardio up.'" [From 2:54 onwards]

The masked luchador has declared himself for the Royal Rumble match this year. This means he will be rubbing shoulders with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and many more.

However, the most mouth-watering clash would be if he came face-to-face with Rey Mysterio during the match. It will be interesting to see how the 39-year-old fares in the Rumble match.

