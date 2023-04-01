"Give Stacy a bodyguard ASAP" - WWE fans react to Randy Orton's rumored arrival in LA ahead of WrestleMania 39

WWE fans had hilarious reactions to reports of Randy Orton arriving in Los Angeles ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Stacy Keibler has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The popular legend was inducted by Mick Foley and Torrie Wilson.

Last night, PWInsider reported that WWE Superstar Randy Orton had arrived in LA. The rumor led to fans speculating about a possible Orton return at The Show of Shows.

Many others had amusing reactions to the rumor on Twitter. Longtime fans are aware of the on-screen history between The Viper and Stacy Keibler.

Here's how fans reacted to rumors of Orton arriving in LA:

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Stacy Keibler getting inducted into the HOF but hearing Randy Orton has arrived in LA: Stacy Keibler getting inducted into the HOF but hearing Randy Orton has arrived in LA: https://t.co/wmCY7ymsDS

Genma0106 @Za1062

Randy Orton: @Fiend4FolIows *Stacy Keibler getting inducted in the Hall of FameRandy Orton: @Fiend4FolIows *Stacy Keibler getting inducted in the Hall of FameRandy Orton: https://t.co/0Ko5TMIClU

Randy Orton and Stacy Keibler were involved in a romantic angle in early 2005

On the road to WrestleMania 21 in 2005, The Viper began appearing in regular backstage segments with Stacy Keibler. The duo soon became an on-screen couple on WWE TV.

Around the same time, Orton challenged The Undertaker to a singles match at WrestleMania.

On an episode of RAW, Orton kissed Keibler and then followed it up by hitting a thunderous RKO on her. The sudden heel turn left the WWE Universe dumbstruck.

Orton then explained his actions by stating that he was displaying his ruthlessness that would eventually help him defeat The Undertaker. At WrestleMania 21, the 43-year-old gave everything he had in his match against The Deadman but still failed to put him down.

It has been 18 long years since Randy Orton's surprise RKO on Stacy Keibler. The Viper is one of the most respected wrestlers in the world today. He is a sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famer as well.

It would certainly be interesting to see what Stacy Keibler thinks of that memorable segment featuring herself and Orton.

Do you remember Orton's unexpected heel turn from 2005? What was your reaction when he hit an RKO on Keibler back then?

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes