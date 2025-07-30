  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Gunther
  • "Give it about a year" - Wrestling veteran hints at huge WWE return for Gunther feud

"Give it about a year" - Wrestling veteran hints at huge WWE return for Gunther feud

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 30, 2025 18:11 GMT
Gunther is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion [Image:WWE.com]
Gunther is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion [Image:WWE.com]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantel has a huge opponent in mind for Gunther. He feels Brock Lesnar could be the perfect foil for The Ring General.

Ad

The Beast last wrestled at SummerSlam 2023, in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes. Lesnar was implicated in the Janel Grant lawsuit, leading to the company maintaining distance from him. Since then, there have been barely any mentions of the megastar in WWE, and the star has not appeared on TV for almost two years.

On a recent clip from Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran felt Lesnar vs. Gunther could do well for WWE. He noted the match had huge star power and could be a main event attraction for the company. Mantell claimed WWE would possibly consider booking the match after things have cooled down with Brock. He claimed the match could happen in a year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Okay, I'm gonna throw a match at you. What about Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther? That might have some legs." He added, "I think Gunther and Brock Lesnar has a little bit of a box office appeal to it. I think they're gonna start talking about that. And remember, fans, you heard it here first. Give it about a year." [From 2:05 onwards]
Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

Gunther will face CM Punk at SummerSlam

The World Heavyweight Champion is up against a formidable opponent in the form of CM Punk.

Punk won a high-profile Gauntlet Match on RAW to become the number one contender. In the weeks leading up to the match, the two stars have confronted each other, with neither man giving an inch. They've shot some brutal verbal jabs at each other, further hyping their clash at the PLE.

Ad
Ad

It will be intriguing to see who walks out of MetLife Stadium as the World Heavyweight Champion when these two megastars square off for the first time ever.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Prityush Haldar

Prityush Haldar

Twitter icon

Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.

As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.

Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.

When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Prityush Haldar
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications