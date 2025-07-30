"Give it about a year" - Wrestling veteran hints at huge WWE return for Gunther feud

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantel has a huge opponent in mind for Gunther. He feels Brock Lesnar could be the perfect foil for The Ring General.The Beast last wrestled at SummerSlam 2023, in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes. Lesnar was implicated in the Janel Grant lawsuit, leading to the company maintaining distance from him. Since then, there have been barely any mentions of the megastar in WWE, and the star has not appeared on TV for almost two years.On a recent clip from Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran felt Lesnar vs. Gunther could do well for WWE. He noted the match had huge star power and could be a main event attraction for the company. Mantell claimed WWE would possibly consider booking the match after things have cooled down with Brock. He claimed the match could happen in a year.&quot;Okay, I'm gonna throw a match at you. What about Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther? That might have some legs.&quot; He added, &quot;I think Gunther and Brock Lesnar has a little bit of a box office appeal to it. I think they're gonna start talking about that. And remember, fans, you heard it here first. Give it about a year.&quot; [From 2:05 onwards]Gunther will face CM Punk at SummerSlamThe World Heavyweight Champion is up against a formidable opponent in the form of CM Punk.Punk won a high-profile Gauntlet Match on RAW to become the number one contender. In the weeks leading up to the match, the two stars have confronted each other, with neither man giving an inch. They've shot some brutal verbal jabs at each other, further hyping their clash at the PLE.It will be intriguing to see who walks out of MetLife Stadium as the World Heavyweight Champion when these two megastars square off for the first time ever.If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.