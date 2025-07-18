  • home icon
"Glad to be back home" - WWE legend Kurt Angle officially makes huge announcement

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 18, 2025 00:47 GMT
He
He's made an announcement (Credit: WWE.com)

Kurt Angle has made a massive announcement after his recent signing. The star shared the good news online with fans.

Real American Freestyle, the company founded by Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff, recently announced that it was signing Kurt Angle. They called him a wrestling icon and celebrated his gold medals, and said that he would be calling the action for Real American Freestyle's first show. The company has announced that they will be hosting their first-ever event on August 31 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Angle is the latest star to be confirmed for the event, but not only that, in an unexpected turn, the legend will be working as the commentator for the event, along with Bubba Jenkins and Chael Sonnen. They shared the press release recently.

"Real American Freestyle Announces Wrestling Legend Kurt Angle as Live Event Commentator, Analyst, and Partner. The gold medalist, triple hall of fame inductee, and superstar wrestler will join Chael Sonnen and Bubba Jenkins in the commentary booth for RAF01 in Cleveland, OH at the Wolstein Center."

Angle officially made the announcement as well, sharing it on his X account and saying that he was glad to be finally back home. Whether this will be a continuing role for him or not remains to be seen.

"Glad to be back home. 👊🏼🥇 @RAFWrestlingUSA, he weote them."

Fans are waiting to see how the first event goes for Hulk Hogan's company.

