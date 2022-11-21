"Go cry about it"- Toxic Attraction member sends out a message ahead of  their appearance on WWE NXT

NXT Superstar Jacy Jayne recently sent out a message ahead of Toxic Attraction's appearance on the upcoming episode of WWE NXT.

On the most recent episode of NXT, Toxic Attraction member Mandy Rose defended her NXT Women's Championship against her on-screen rival Alba Fyre. Despite having the upper hand during the first few minutes of the match, Fyre lost to Rose after NXT UK star Isla Dawn debuted and sent Alba through the commentary table.

Eventually, Rose took Fyre inside the ring and pinned her for the win, thus retaining her NXT Women's Championship.

Taking to Twitter, fellow stablemate Jacy Jayne responded to WWE NXT's official post as she spoke highly of her own faction.

"We are the moment, THE Attraction, the standard of the NXT Women's division. & if you don’t like it, go cry about it," wrote Jayne.

Check out Jacy Jayne's tweet below:

It remains to be seen who Toxic Attraction will feud with next as Roses' chapter with Alba Frye seems to require some form of resolution.

Thunder Rosa praised WWE NXT star Mandy Rose for her work

Current AEW World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa recently praised WWE NXT star Mandy Rose for her incredible work on the roster.

While speaking in an interview on the Busted Open podcast, Rosa appreciated Mandy's efforts and mentioned how hard the reigning NXT Women's Champion worked to be where she is today.

She further criticized the wrestling fans' reaction during Rose's main WWE roster appearances and said that the fans should've respected her then.

"I wanna give appreciation to her because she’s worked so darn hard in the last month representing the NXT brand and also working on her craft. When she was on Raw and SmackDown all that time, people did not have any respect for her, a lot of the time, because of her lack of skills, like there’s a lot of little things here and there."

Rosa further added:

"But I feel like she really has taken the time. She has developed her character really, really well. People tune in to see her. She always makes everybody talk about her. This last match she had, she’s showing a lot of fire in the fact that she’s taking a lot more risks as a champion. It really shows that she’s growing, and she is really committed to what she’s doing right now."

It will be interesting to see if this is the end of Mandy Rose and Alba Fyre's rivalry or not.

What are your thoughts on Toxic Attraction being on top of the NXT Women's division? Sound off in the comments section below.

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes