"Go F yourself " - 36-year-old WWE Superstar says he wants to wrestle Kazuchika Okada only under one condition

WWE star Dijak took to Twitter/X to send a message to Kazuchika Okada amid rumors of him signing with the company.

According to a report by Monthly Puroresu, Okada could be heading to the Stamford-based company. The Rainmaker recently confirmed his departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling after serving the company for years.

Taking to Twitter/X, Dijak claimed that he didn't give a "sh*t" about crossing paths with Okada unless he won the NXT Championship.

"I don’t give the slightest sh*t about wrestling Okada unless he’s the NXT Champion so you can take your fantasy booking nonsense and go F yourself with it," the 36-year-old wrote.

Check out Dijak's tweet here.

Expand Tweet

In 2022, Dijak returned to NXT after a brief run on the main roster, where he was known as T-Bar as a member of RETRIBUTION.

Since returning to the brand, the 36-year-old has been involved in several high-profile matches against Wes Lee, Ilja Dragunov, and other prominent superstars.

Mark Henry discussed the idea of Kazuchika Okada debuting in WWE

Mark Henry recently discussed the concept of Kazuchika Okada making his WWE debut at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Henry claimed that Okada's debut at the Royal Rumble would be remembered for a long time.

"I'm more than excited about all the implications of the Rumble. But the implications take a backseat to the people coming out. The entrances is what make Royal Rumble. Man...on Saturday, a fan said something that made me almost jump out of this chair. He said 'What if we hit the coins hit the floor? And 'The Rainmaker' comes out?' I went 'Holy hell. What did you just say?' It blew my mind. That would be...wow. That's one of those moments that we'll remember for a long, long time."

Expand Tweet

Okada is a former multi-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion. He has also held the IWGP World Heavyweight Title and is the reigning NEVER Six-Man Tag Team Champion in NJPW.

Should Kazuchika Okada sign with WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.