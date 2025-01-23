"Go f**k yourself" - Rhea Ripley responds to a critic claiming she looked better before; reveals how she felt about her previous look

Rhea Ripley has hit back at a critic on social media. In a recent exchange on Twitter/X, The Eradicator made a bold claim regarding her previous blonde look.

The Eradicator is one of the top stars in all of professional wrestling at present. She recently became a two-time WWE Women's World Champion by finally dethroning Liv Morgan on RAW's Netflix premiere.

On Twitter/X, Ripley's transformation photo caught a critic's attention, who claimed that the 28-year-old looked better with her blonde hair. However, the reigning Women's World Champion hated the look herself, as she brutally responded to the critic, and you can check out her tweet here.

"Actually I LOVE myself a lot more now…I HATED and still HATE how I looked in the first pic. So please, and not so kindly… Go f**k yourself! Project your toxic 'masculinity' and straight up insecurities elsewhere," wrote Ripley.

Raquel Rodriguez discussed Rhea Ripley's growth as a superstar

Raquel Rodriguez discussed Rhea Ripley's growth as a superstar and also opened up about working with the 28-year-old star.

Speaking on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast, the Judgment Day member said that the Women's World Champion had grown tremendously and come a long way. Rodriguez said it had been a pleasure sharing the ring with the creative and knowledgeable Ripley.

"Rhea has just come such a long way on her own as a superstar, in Judgment Day and as this megastar that she is today, so working with her is always always always always going to be a pleasure of mine. I'm so grateful that I get to have the opportunity to step into the ring with someone so young, but so knowledgeable and so creative and so just in her own. I think that's really cool why Rhea gets to be in this position and represent a different group of women as well," Rodriguez said.

Rhea Ripley will defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend. The two superstars reignited their feud after The Eradicator was confronted by the challenger on the red brand.

