"Go find someone else's fame that you can leech off of" - Twitter reacts to Becky Lynch's ex-boyfriend's recent comments

While it's not surprising to see Becky Lynch in the trending section of wrestling Twitter, her name recently popped up following a few massive claims made by her ex-boyfriend, Jeff Dye. The 39-year-old comedian opened up about the fractured relationship between Lynch and Charlotte, and his comments have attracted a lot of attention online.

The real-life feud between Flair and Lynch is no secret to the public, as they've not been on good terms ever since being involved in one of the most awkward segments ever during a SmackDown episode in October 2021.

Charlotte and Becky are still seemingly not friends outside the ring, and Jeff Dye explained the reason behind the heat between the former women's champions while he appeared on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend, Jeff Dye, talks about Becky & Charlotte Flair’s real life falling out due to jealousy.



Jeff Dye's comments, however, weren't well-received by wrestling fans, as many called him out for unnecessarily talking about his famous ex.

Some weren't even aware that Becky Lynch briefly dated Dye, and as you can view in the tweets below, the American actor and host got absolutely roasted by the Twitterati:

April Garza @ihavetil5



Becky’s had a whole baby and gotten married since they dated. Go find someone else’s fame that you can leech off of Female Locker Room @femalelroom Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend, Jeff Dye, talks about Becky & Charlotte Flair’s real life falling out due to jealousy.



Julie Harrison @Jujubean112115 @femalelroom Her ex bf? Yeah he knows nothing just wants his 15 min of fame. Man that feud was unnecessary. No one cares now. Move on. @femalelroom Her ex bf? Yeah he knows nothing just wants his 15 min of fame. Man that feud was unnecessary. No one cares now. Move on.

#IStandforWomensRights (Hannah) @mycrazylife_03 yogi @bexmode



I hope Becky never makes peace with her She had broken up with Jeff by late 2018 and Charlotte was already getting jealous by then? Like damn she couldn't even let her best friend enjoy the top spot for over 2 months?!I hope Becky never makes peace with her twitter.com/femalelroom/st… She had broken up with Jeff by late 2018 and Charlotte was already getting jealous by then? Like damn she couldn't even let her best friend enjoy the top spot for over 2 months?!I hope Becky never makes peace with her twitter.com/femalelroom/st… Am I the only one who didn't know that Becky Lynch dated this 'Jeff Dye' person? Her personal life is her personal life, but never ever in my life have I heard about this guy, Becky Lynch beside. I heard she was dating Luke Sanders at one point but not this guy. twitter.com/bexmode/status… Am I the only one who didn't know that Becky Lynch dated this 'Jeff Dye' person? Her personal life is her personal life, but never ever in my life have I heard about this guy, Becky Lynch beside. I heard she was dating Luke Sanders at one point but not this guy. twitter.com/bexmode/status…

Stephanie Hypes.*✨ @StephanieHypes @femalelroom Not him mansplaining how wrestling works like she hasn't done it since she was 15 lmao @femalelroom Not him mansplaining how wrestling works like she hasn't done it since she was 15 lmao

John @jrattler9 @nodqdotcom Ex lover is not the best for information, especially if they are not around at the time the incident happens. @nodqdotcom Ex lover is not the best for information, especially if they are not around at the time the incident happens.

MJ 𝕭OT? wRESTling @MAN_Wugly_PAIN



She is already working with one of them @nodqdotcom Don't attach the exes peopleShe is already working with one of them @nodqdotcom Don't attach the exes peopleShe is already working with one of them

𝗚𝗮𝗯𝗶 💙 @sashas_diva @femalelroom ain’t this the same dude that claimed Becky was cheating on him with Seth, even though Becky and Seth started seeing each other YEARS after they broke up 🧐 @femalelroom ain’t this the same dude that claimed Becky was cheating on him with Seth, even though Becky and Seth started seeing each other YEARS after they broke up 🧐

Brian Charles @BrianCharles100 @femalelroom I have a feeling Becky wore the man pants in that relationship. @femalelroom I have a feeling Becky wore the man pants in that relationship.

Owen_4HW 3:16 Niners🙄🌲 @OwenTheMan316 It's almost 2023 and Jeff Dye is still an idiot It's almost 2023 and Jeff Dye is still an idiot

cassie 👑 @cassiemaiya I listen to Wrestling with Freddie podcast weekly, and I had no idea Jeff Dye used to date Becky Lynch I listen to Wrestling with Freddie podcast weekly, and I had no idea Jeff Dye used to date Becky Lynch

A few ardent followers of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch also shared their opinions on the genuine rivalry between two of the most influential female stars of this era.

The Queen had her fair share of supporters, as you can view below:

Scharmell✨ @blackwhite_mr @femalelroom Team Charlotte anyway Lynchers can write an essay in the replies I won't read @femalelroom Team Charlotte anyway Lynchers can write an essay in the replies I won't read https://t.co/NJNIPmSfG6

Neko @Neikolodeon__ @femalelroom Ain’t this similar tea about Chars falling out with Sasha early on. She got frustrated with the crowd supporting Sasha and said in a interview that she hope Sasha understands why she needs to be the one with the title. @femalelroom Ain’t this similar tea about Chars falling out with Sasha early on. She got frustrated with the crowd supporting Sasha and said in a interview that she hope Sasha understands why she needs to be the one with the title.

Risizi Revlon Baloyi @Risizi_14 @femalelroom Lol,did Charlotte tell him it bothered her when Becky began to rise??....a lot of people from Becky's side like talking a lot about this while Charlotte isn't really that interested,it's only Ric from her side @femalelroom Lol,did Charlotte tell him it bothered her when Becky began to rise??....a lot of people from Becky's side like talking a lot about this while Charlotte isn't really that interested,it's only Ric from her side

Ellis @Ellis29641731 @femalelroom Was the bodyshaming jealousy too? Becky calling Charlotte plastic without telling her in advance was reportedly when their issues started. Flair still put her over on 3 consecutive PPVs and pitched dropping the title to her before Evolution. Why would a jealous person do that. @femalelroom Was the bodyshaming jealousy too? Becky calling Charlotte plastic without telling her in advance was reportedly when their issues started. Flair still put her over on 3 consecutive PPVs and pitched dropping the title to her before Evolution. Why would a jealous person do that.

Valentina 💋🔪 @HollywoodBarb11 @femalelroom This says a lot about charlottes ego.. that’s why she never puts ppl over or selling anything.. Meanwhile Becky’s whole return run was based on putting new faces over and feuded with everyone @femalelroom This says a lot about charlottes ego.. that’s why she never puts ppl over or selling anything.. Meanwhile Becky’s whole return run was based on putting new faces over and feuded with everyone

What's in store for Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on the Road to WrestleMania 39?

While Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania Backlash, Becky Lynch returned from her injury hiatus last month to compete at Survivor Series.

Big Time Becks is currently embroiled in a feud with Bayley and her Damage CTRL faction. Speculation suggests that she could be in line for a long-awaited singles showdown against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39.

Flair is also expected to feature in a high-profile match at The Show of Shows as rumors point towards a dream clash against Bianca Belair. Charlotte has been spotted training for her comeback, and an appearance at the Royal Rumble is a huge possibility, which would ideally get the ball rolling for her WrestleMania program.

Do you like the rumored WrestleMania matches for Flair and Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.

