"Go get that gold" - Rhea Ripley's arch-rival breaks character to praise her after WWE Elimination Chamber

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley teamed up with Finn Balor for a Mixed Tag Team Match against Edge and Beth Phoenix.

In the aftermath of the show, Phoenix praised her arch-rival and wished her the best ahead of her SmackDown Women's Championship showdown against Charlotte Flair. The two stars are set to lock horns for the title at WrestleMania 39.

Taking to Twitter, The Glamazon termed Ripley the "real deal."

"@RheaRipley_WWE is the real deal. Now. Go get that gold. #WrestleMania39," wrote Phoenix.

Check out Beth Phoenix's tweet below:

Damian Priest recently spoke about Rhea Ripley's rise in WWE

Over the last few months, Rhea Ripley has established herself as one of the top stars in the WWE women's division.

She started her 2023 by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match. In a recent interview on FOX News, Ripley's Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest spoke highly of her. He said:

"That’s my homie. Man, I’m so proud of her. What I see is the cuffs are off. There’s nothing holding her back. She’s just letting loose. People who know her but are close to her like myself, we knew that she had this other side that, even as much as she accomplished, the WWE Universe and even her peers hadn’t seen everything Rhea could give."

The former WWE United States Champion further discussed how Ripley had elevated her game to the next level. Priest continued:

"And I don’t think she has yet, but she’s definitely letting loose, and we’re getting to see a whole new level of Rhea Ripley. She’s earning everything and I can’t wait to see her just take everything that she deserves."

This coming Friday on SmackDown, Ripley will finally come face-to-face with Charlotte Flair ahead of their title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you want to see The Eradicator win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes