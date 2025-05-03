"God bless her" - Dakota Kai's real age leaves Vince Russo amazed after WWE release (Exclusive)

It was one of those unfortunate days in wrestling, as WWE released several talents, one of which was Dakota Kai. Russo spoke about where the company went wrong with Kai and was surprised to learn about her age.

Dakota spent nearly ten years in the WWE and was previously let go before being re-signed to the main roster in 2022 as part of the Damage CTRL storyline. Fast forward to 2025, and Dakota Kai has been released from WWE.

Vince Russo blames the promotion's flawed model. While speaking on the BroDown, the former writer explained that many young talents join NXT with the dream of having a long and successful run in the big leagues.

Vince Russo initially believed Dakota Kai was just 28 years old and was stunned when show host Mac Davis clarified she was indeed 36, with her 37th birthday coming up on May 6.

Russo highlighted a pattern that most WWE Superstars from NXT experience that often leads to a talent's quick downfall, and it's not their fault:

"She is 36? She doesn't look 36! God bless her! God bless her! Even 36, it doesn't matter, guys! My point is, this is the dream. This is what you go to NXT for, this is what you put in years in NXT for. Then you go to the main stage, they give you sh**, you have about two or three years. Then in two or three years, it's over. The dream is over. So, now they work on the indies. They are never going to get to the level of the WWE again." [18:51 onwards]

Vince Russo has worked closely with many wrestlers across decades and was aware of the serious mental repercussions of losing a spot in WWE.

Russo spoke about pro wrestlers hitting a peak way too young in WWE, and many go through bouts of depression after getting released.

He added:

"Bro, do you know what this does to them mentally? I have seen this happen a million times before. When you reach your peak at a young age and you know you're never getting back there, that's where the depression sets in." [19:24 onwards]

However, Vince Russo was confident in Dakota Kai's capabilities to have a great career outside WWE and wished her nothing but the best as she awaited the end of her non-compete clause.

