"God bless Triple H," "L vision" - WWE fans react to The Game's divisive plans for the WrestleMania 39 card

WrestleMania 39 will be the first time Triple H is in charge of WWE's biggest show of the year as the head booker. He is expected to do everything possible to make it a success, and following recent reports, it seems like The Game is putting forward his vision for The Show of Shows. However, it has divided fans on Twitter.

According to Wrestling News Premium, Triple H wants a smaller card for WrestleMania 39 than last year's two-night event. This has reportedly caused several superstars to be unhappy with him, especially as the annual Battle Royal has not been planned this year.

Considering 'Mania 38 had 16 matches across the two nights, one can expect around 12 to 13 bouts to take place in Hollywood. WWE fans were quick to make their feelings heard on Twitter, with some supporting The Game's decision and others questioning why he would leave so much talent off the card.

There are also calls for Triple H to make WrestleMania a one-night event again, with around 10 matches on the card. It remains to be seen if that is in the plans.

Check out some of the reactions to the report:

Azrael Auditore 🇵🇷 @Heehaw_JWF @WrestlingNewsCo He’s right though, WM is too long and a lot of the matches would be meh at best @WrestlingNewsCo He’s right though, WM is too long and a lot of the matches would be meh at best

Cliff @srlklr



When a wrestler wants to perform at Wrestlemania I'm sure they never dreamed of a battle Royal @nodqdotcom I think it's better to have less and more important matches as opposed to having battle royals so everyone can be on WrestlemaniaWhen a wrestler wants to perform at Wrestlemania I'm sure they never dreamed of a battle Royal @nodqdotcom I think it's better to have less and more important matches as opposed to having battle royals so everyone can be on Wrestlemania When a wrestler wants to perform at Wrestlemania I'm sure they never dreamed of a battle Royal

Tim Flaherty @TimFlaherty823 @nodqdotcom Problem is he'll give every match 20 minutes or more. You need variety at Wrestlemania. It's ok if a match goes 10 minutes or even less. @nodqdotcom Problem is he'll give every match 20 minutes or more. You need variety at Wrestlemania. It's ok if a match goes 10 minutes or even less.

UncleDaddy @UncleDaddy3000 @reigns_era WM39 should have at least 7-8 matches for both night, and I don’t think the Andre is ever gonna be at Mania again (which is somewhat of a benefit for both Mania and SmackDown)…tho I wonder why the women’s battle royal is still dead @reigns_era WM39 should have at least 7-8 matches for both night, and I don’t think the Andre is ever gonna be at Mania again (which is somewhat of a benefit for both Mania and SmackDown)…tho I wonder why the women’s battle royal is still dead

GB @Barlos316 @WrestlingNewsCo Should go back to one day, 10 matches not over two. The best of the best in 1 day @WrestlingNewsCo Should go back to one day, 10 matches not over two. The best of the best in 1 day

Alex Monroe @TimeToHunt1



So assuming she’s actually on the show NEXT year, it will have been SIX YEARS since the last time Alexa was on the Mania card in front of fans. @nodqdotcom Alexa Bliss hasn’t wrestled at a WrestleMania in front of fans since 2018…So assuming she’s actually on the show NEXT year, it will have been SIX YEARS since the last time Alexa was on the Mania card in front of fans. @nodqdotcom Alexa Bliss hasn’t wrestled at a WrestleMania in front of fans since 2018… So assuming she’s actually on the show NEXT year, it will have been SIX YEARS since the last time Alexa was on the Mania card in front of fans. https://t.co/yYQtZPrHhQ

IDK @InsertNameL



if you don't meet those requirements then you shouldn't be on a Wrestlemania card, its that simple. @WrestlingNewsCo Wrestlemania should be a show for people who have good storylines that deserve to be showcased on the best event WWE have.if you don't meet those requirements then you shouldn't be on a Wrestlemania card, its that simple. @WrestlingNewsCo Wrestlemania should be a show for people who have good storylines that deserve to be showcased on the best event WWE have. if you don't meet those requirements then you shouldn't be on a Wrestlemania card, its that simple.

So far, only three matches have been confirmed for The Show of Shows. Expect more to be added starting this Monday on RAW.

How does the WWE WrestleMania 39 card look under Triple H?

While only three matches are announced, The Game has begun the build to most matches at the April supershow. Let's look at every confirmed and rumored bout for WrestleMania 39.

Confirmed matches:

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley - SmackDown Women's Championship Bianca Belair vs. Asuka - RAW Women's Championship

Rumored matches:

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul Austin Theory vs. John Cena - United States Championship Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Edge vs. Finn Balor - Hell in a Cell Match Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus - Intercontinental Championship Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Becky Lynch and Lita vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (vs. Damage CTRL?) - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley

Based on the above report, Triple H isn't very likely to add more matches beyond these. It will be interesting to see how the two nights of 'Mania play out on April 1st and 2nd.

Do you agree with Triple H's vision of a shorter WrestleMania card? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

