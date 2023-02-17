"God, I loved that angle!" – The Rock names one of his favorite WWE moments

WWE legend The Rock narrated a scene about The Nation of Domination in a recent episode of his television sitcom, Young Rock.

In 1998, the iconic superstar took over the leadership of the faction from Ron Simmons, aka Faarooq. A major storyline development occurred on the February 21, 1998, episode of RAW when The Rock gifted a picture of himself to his stablemate.

In the eighth episode of Young Rock season three, the wrestler-turned-actor recalled how much he enjoyed the segment:

"At first things were great," The Rock said. "I was being myself and my popularity was sky-rocketing, so Vince [WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon] used my growing stature to create a little unrest in The Nation of Domination. I had just bought my fellow Nation members Rolexes, but I had a special gift for Faarooq [a picture of himself]. God, I loved that angle!"

The Nation of Domination went through several incarnations between 1996 and 1998. D'Lo Brown, Faarooq, The Godfather, Mark Henry, Rocky Maivia (aka The Rock), and Owen Hart were among the most memorable faction members.

The Rock reflects on WWE's Attitude Era success

The television series initially gave fans a glimpse into the Hollywood star's childhood growing up around the wrestling business. As the seasons have progressed, the show now tells stories about the 50-year-old's early days as an in-ring performer.

In the next segment, The Rock shared the formula he followed to make it big in the world of wrestling:

"My recipe for success was simple. I trusted my gut and good things would happen. The Attitude Era was taking off for the WWF [WWE]; attendance records across the country and our rosters were stacked."

The Great One also told a behind-the-scenes story about his real-life heat with two superstars in 1998, including Triple H.

