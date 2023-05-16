"God I’m lucky" - WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reacts after sharing romantic moment with Dominik 

Rhea Ripley had a wholesome reaction to a picture of her holding hands with Dominik Mysterio.

The Nightmare has gotten incredibly close to Dominik over the past few months. She isn't shying away from publicly sharing her feelings about Dominik via her Twitter and Instagram handles.

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley came face to face with WWE veteran Natalya in a backstage area. A brief verbal back-and-forth was interrupted by Dominik, who told Ripley that it was time to go. The duo held each other's hands and left the scene. The picture of Dominik and Rhea holding hands was later shared by WWE on FOX on Twitter. Ripley is quite active on Twitter, and it didn't take long for her to notice the picture. Here's what she had to say in response to the photo:

"God I’m lucky 🔥🫠."

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are officially an on-screen WWE couple

If fans aren't convinced by Rhea's tweets yet, her recent comment about Dominik will certainly convince them that the duo is now an on-screen WWE couple. The Nightmare made an appearance on Wrestling with Rosenberg last week. She described her bond with Dominik as a "romance story."

"Like, I barely got to mingle with him. I didn't really get to know him, especially because I was more just in the women's division where, like now I get to experience and make friends with like guys as well because I'm actually working with them. But our friendship sort of just like bloomed and then, you know, I ended up beating him up a couple times and choking him out with my legs and it's where this romance story started."

Dominik later retweeted Rhea Ripley's tweet about her being lucky that she's with him. Although the WWE Universe is aware that the duo is not romantically involved in real life, Ripley's incredible acting and her social media posts are fooling many fans.

