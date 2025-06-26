"Going to put themselves in danger" - Veteran slams WWE's move to continue with Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia (Exclusive)

WWE Night of Champions is set to take place on Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Earlier this week, there was much speculation on whether the event would go ahead as planned due to the political tensions in the Middle East.

Ad

The announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran allowed WWE to proceed with the show without making any significant changes. However, former WWE employee and wrestling veteran Teddy Long said that he wouldn't have agreed to travel to Saudi Arabia for the event if he were still working for the company.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Long said he was praying for the safety of the performers and WWE personnel traveling to Riyadh for Night of Champions.

Ad

Trending

"I'm just glad I'm not in a part of that now that I don't have to go over there, man, because I'm telling you, I'd probably get fired because I wouldn't go. That's pretty risky, but like Bill, like we're saying, this is a business, you know what I mean? To be way over there and not knowing the next move and not knowing what's going to happen, you know what I mean? It's pretty dangerous, but let's give it to God and hope that they have a safe show and everybody gets out okay," Long said. [From 1:30 onwards]

Ad

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

The former SmackDown general manager felt it was dangerous to visit Saudi Arabia at this juncture due to the conflict between Iran and Israel. Meanwhile, Apter said he didn't want his close ones to travel to the country because of the war.

"If it was [sic] my children? No. I don't want my kids, I don't want anyone I know, going to put themselves in danger, even though there's a truce at this point, a 60-day truce, depending upon when that part of the world right now is not tourist or showbiz friendly, in my opinion. I could be totally wrong, but it's a business, and that's what they're going to do," Apter said. [From 0:42 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Night of Champions is going to be the 13th WWE event in Saudi Arabia since its first major show in 2018. It is also set to be the final appearance of John Cena as an active wrestler in the country.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube videos if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More