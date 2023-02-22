"Going to see a movie when you know the finish" - Veteran criticizes WWE over Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

WWE has seemingly dejected many fans for not pulling the trigger on Sami Zayn's world title reign at Elimination Chamber. During this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why it was foolish to expect a title change while also criticizing how the match was booked.

Sami Zayn's clash against Roman Reigns had one of the hottest crowds as fans in Montreal backed their hometown hero to pull off the upset. Several viewers at home also hoped for Zayn to have the ultimate babyface moment by dethroning Roman Reigns.

However, that was not to be, and Vince Russo wasn't a fan of the predictable narrative heading into the match.

The former writer explained that while Sami was realistically not expected to walk into WrestleMania as the world champion, there was no reason to get excited about the Elimination Chamber matchup.

Russo had the following to say:

"How am I going to get involved in this story when I know that's the outcome? It's like, here is what it's like, bro. Going to see a movie when you know the finish. Before you get to Rocky 1, you know what the finish of the movie is. That was my point. They weren't going to pay this off. You knew where they were going, so why would I invest all of my time? That was the point." [11:43 - 12:40]

While WWE faltered in backing Sami Zayn to an arguably deserved world title victory, Vince Russo credited the superstar for making the most out of the recent creative opportunities that have come his way.

Russo continued:

"Not that these two guys didn't work their tails off. Sami, again, with the opportunity given, what he made out of it was absolutely phenomenal. But come on, guys, he was never gonna win that match." [12:41 - 13:00]

You are getting so played: Vince Russo's message to the WWE Universe

A large section of the WWE Universe tuned into the Elimination Chamber with the desire to see Roman Reigns lose to Sami Zayn. Reports of the changed backstage perception of Sami Zayn raised anticipation regarding WWE considering giving him the shocking win.

Vince Russo believed the promotion manipulated the fanbase into yearning for moments that would never be delivered when all is said and done.

"Here is what the WWE is doing, and again, for all these marks that think they are geniuses. Guys, you are getting so played, and they know they are playing you, and they are laughing at you because what they are doing is they are not giving the people what they want," said Russo. "Especially in Canada. We've got to give it to them in Canada." [15:44 - 16:04]

The former writer clarified WWE would never have intended for Zayn to go over Reigns, even though that would have been the correct booking decision.

Did the promotion make a big mistake with the finish of Zayn vs. Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

