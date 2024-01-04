"Going straight to the pawn shop" - Logan Paul makes interesting trade for the US Title with another champion

Logan Paul has been the United States Champion for two months now. In a recent post on his Instagram, the WWE Superstar took to his social media handle to trade his title for Patrick Mahomes' Superbowl ring.

The Maverick won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at the Crown Jewel PLE in November. Since the win, he has yet to defend the title and ensured that he had a contender lined up by announcing an eight-man tournament on WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago.

In his latest Instagram post, Logan Paul was seen interacting with former Superbowl champion, Patrick Mahomes. In the clip, Paul convinced Mahomes to trade his Superbowl ring for the United States Championship and a bottle of Lemonade Prime. As soon as Paul got his hands on the ring, he stated that he was heading straight to the pawn shop.

Who is more likely to challenge Logan Paul for the US Title at Royal Rumble?

The eight-man tournament to crown a number one contender for the US Title will end this week. The eight men who took part in the tournament were Bobby Lashley, Santos Escobar, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, Carmelo Hayes, Dragon Lee and Karrion Kross.

The finals will see Kevin Owens go toe-to-toe with Santos Escobar for a chance to face Paul for the coveted title. According to a report in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan is to have Kevin Owens challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship at Royal Rumble 2024.

Paul and Owens are no strangers to each other. The former made his WWE debut back in 2021 when he was on Sami Zayn's side as he battled The Prizefighter at WrestleMania 37. The former Universal Champion emerged victorious and celebrated with Logan only to lay him out with a Stunner before heading to the back.