Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling's SP3 to discuss the fallout of Extreme Rules 2022. He made it clear that he wasn't a fan of how WWE handled the RAW Women's Championship match at Extreme Rules 2022. He even believes that WWE is planning to repackage Damage CTRL leader Bayley.

At Extreme Rules 2022, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in the first-ever women's ladder match in a singles competition on the WWE main roster. She would fall short despite assistance from Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, as the RAW Women's Champion would hit the KOD on the Japanese and Kiwi star. Belair eventually ascended the ladder to retain her title - taking her reign to six months.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell told SP3 on Smack Talk that he wasn't fully aware of what the new regime of WWE was thinking. He thought that the outcome of the ladder match Extreme Rules was an indication that WWE is planning to repackage the 6-time Women's, Champion Bayley:

"We're under a new regime, so I don't know what they're thinking. If the old regime is a reflection of the past, that tells that Damage CTRL needs to take a back seat. And they're going to kind of a repackage Bayley and return from there." (3:20-3:43)

Dutch Mantell thinks Bayley will feud with a returning star

Although Bayley is set to face Bianca Belair in a RAW Women's title match next week, even a win doesn't necessarily mean that she will dethrone the champion in her next title match.

However, Dutch Mantell continued by saying that he believes Bayley will feud with the returning Charlotte Flair:

"I think her next angle, her next opponent, going forward, will be Charlotte Flair. And if they hadn't beaten the hell out of Lacey Evans like that, she would have been a great one to step up. If they wanted to get her over for Charlotte, a little more." (3:45-4:02)

Charlotte Flair has been out of action for over five months now but is expected to return soon.

