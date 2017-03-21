WWE News: Goldberg and Brock Lesnar set for final confrontation before WrestleMania 33

Are you ready, WWE Universe?

Who will triumph in Orlando?

What's the story?

As revealed on last night's edition of Monday Night Raw, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg will come face to face next week on the go-home show for WrestleMania 33.

The two men will then compete against one another at the showcase of the immortals for the Universal Championship.

In case you didn't know...

The two goliaths are set to write the final chapter in their storied rivalry, which began all the way back at WrestleMania 20 when Goldberg defeated Lesnar in a relatively poor bout.

With the Universal Champion currently holding a 2-0 advantage over The Beast Incarnate in terms of wins, many fans are expecting Lesnar to walk away with the belt in Orlando.

The heart of the matter

Not long before the end of last night's Raw broadcast, it was announced that Lesnar and Goldberg will appear next week in Philadelphia in a head to head confrontation just six days prior to their championship bout.

Given how the build has gone so far, nobody is expecting too many fireworks when it comes to any kinds of stipulations being added.

What's next?

It's time to sit back and watch the drama unfold, with the stage having already been set for what is sure to be a fiery encounter at the Citrus Bowl.

Also read: WWE Rumors: WWE open to signing Goldberg for more dates

Given the part-time nature of both men's contracts, there's a certain level of anticipation in the air regarding how the match is going to finish, especially given that there's no Money in the Bank contract in play this year.

Author's take

There's probably not going to be too much to shout about in terms of this confrontation, but it'll be fun to see the two behemoths standing across the ring from one another one last time before Mania.

Nobody knows what to expect when it comes to their Universal Title match, and that's probably the best thing that could've happened. The unpredictability, coupled together with the expectation of a short bout makes Lesnar vs Goldberg III a must see event.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com