Goldberg could break Vince McMahon's 22-year-old record at Royal Rumble

Goldberg will break Vince McMahon's 22-year-old record if he wins the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021.

On RAW Legends Night, Drew McIntyre defeated Keith Lee to retain the WWE Championship. Following the match, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg came out to confront McIntyre. The WCW Icon then challenged McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, and the match has finally been made official.

If Goldberg defeats Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at Royal Rumble, he will break a 22-year-old record held by Vince McMahon. Goldberg will become the oldest WWE Champion in history, at 54 years and 35 days, if he wins the coveted title at Royal Rumble.

Will Goldberg break Vince McMahon's record?

On the September 16, 1999 edition of WWE SmackDown, a babyface Vince McMahon took on Triple H in a WWE title match. In one of the biggest surprises in WWE history, Vince McMahon defeated Triple H after Stone Cold Steve Austin interfered and helped the Chairman pin The Game.

On that night, Vince McMahon was 54 years and 21 days old. The record has stood tall for 22 long years, and Goldberg has an opportunity to break it at the Royal Rumble event.

Here's John Cena Sr. giving his honest opinion on Goldberg's return:

I take nothing away from Goldberg's athleticism, he's a guy in great shape. When he [McIntyre] says 'I feel like I'm beating up my dad', I don't think your dad's built like Goldberg. Kudos to you Goldberg, I may knock you and make a few comments but you know what, he's still got a few rides left but if you're gonna put him on the ride at least put him in a position where you don't embarrass him, you elevate him. And this is what they're doing, it's not working in Goldberg's favor.

Advertisement

Do you think Goldberg will manage to break Vince McMahon's record of being the oldest WWE Champion in history? Or will Drew McIntyre put Goldberg down to retain his title, thus keeping Vince McMahon's record intact?

Sound off in the comment section!