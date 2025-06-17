Goldberg breaks silence to share a two-word message following blockbuster WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to the Stamford-based promotion last night on Monday Night RAW. He recently shared a social media update to break his silence following the much-awaited appearance.

The 58-year-old came out to a thunderous reaction from the Green Bay crowd as he confronted World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. He challenged The Ring General to a match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta next month. The two are set to compete for the title at the show.

Earlier today, Goldberg took to his Instagram account to share a clip of his return to Monday Night RAW. He wrote a two-word message in the caption, announcing his return to WWE programming.

"I’m BACK!!" he wrote.

Former WWE Champion believes Goldberg could dethrone Gunther

Popular WWE star Big E believes Da Man defeating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship is possible.

While speaking on the latest edition of RAW Recap, the former WWE Champion pointed out that the veteran received a warm reception from the crowd last night. Big E added that the WWE Hall of Famer looked to be in great shape for his age, and he could get one over on Gunther.

"It is very possible [that Goldberg beats Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship]. It's on the table. And look, for a lot of people who are detractors, feel how you wanna feel. But listen to that crowd reception in Green Bay. People loved him. They were there for it. I think a lot of us who are a little bit older, it harkens back to our childhood. I think even for the younger fans, if you don't know his backstory, you see this menacing guy—he might be in his 50s right now, but he's still in incredible shape—the muscles are still bulging," he said. [From 59:41 to 01:00:06]

Gunther won back the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso last week on Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen how he will fare against Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

